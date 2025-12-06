Image Credit : Insta/kkriders

Kolkata Knight Riders and the Eden Gardens pitch curator Sujan Mukherjee were at loggerheads over the conditions of the surface during the IPL 2025. The controversy began after KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane lamented over the lack of assistance to the spinners after the defeat to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the tournament opener at Eden Gardens Stadium. However, the pitch curator denied Rahane’s request, citing the IPL rule that the teams do not have any say on the pitch.

His statement spiralled into a storm with KKR and the Eden Gardens pitch curator locked in a war of words. Responding to the criticism, Sujan Mukherjee stated that the franchises and players have no say on the pitch, as per the BCCI rule. KKR captain Rahane hit back at the Eden Gardens pitch curator, stating that he received a lot of publicity. This controversy became a major talking in the IPL 2025.