Image Credit : Getty

Day 2 of the Pink-Ball Test of the ongoing Ashes 2025 series was dominated by the hosts, Australia, putting England on the back foot at the Gabba in Brisbane on Friday, December 5.

At the end of Day 2, Australia posted a total of 378/6, with Alex Carey and Michael Neser batting on 46 and 15, respectively, and took a 44-run lead over England’s first-innings total of 334, leaving the visitors under pressure heading into Day 3. For England, Brydon Carse led the attack with figures of 3/117, while Ben Stokes (2/93) and Jofra Archer (1/74) also chipped in with wickets.

Let’s take a look at key takeaways from Day 2 of the Pink-Ball Test.