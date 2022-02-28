IND vs SL: Empty bullet shells found in private Chandigarh bus transporting Lankan players

India and Sri Lanka will clash in the opening Test in Mohali from Thursday. Meanwhile, the bus carrying the Lankan cricketers was found to have two empty bullet shells.

After completing the three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) between India and Sri Lanka, which the former clean-swept 3-0, the two sides lock horn in a two-Test series. The opening Test will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali from Thursday. However, the private bus carrying the Lankan players was found to have a couple of empty bullet shells.

The Lankan players stayed at Hotel Lalit near the IT Park while the shells were found on Saturday, reports The Indian Express. The bus was hired from a private transporter, Tara Brothers, located in Sector 17. Officials spotted the shells before the players were about to board it.

“Two empty bullet shells were found during routine bus checking through a metal detector and other high-tech gadgets. The shells happened to be in the luggage compartment of the bus. Before coming on duty to carry the players, the bus was used for a wedding function some days back. Probably, the shells have come from there. The bus driver is being interrogated,” a police official was quoted as saying.