    IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati T20I: 'To bowl and bat at the death is very tough' - Rohit Sharma

    First Published Oct 3, 2022, 1:11 PM IST

    India secured a 16-run win in the second Guwahati T20I over South Africa on Sunday to win the first-ever home T20I series against the side. However, Rohit Sharma was wary of his side's death over woes.

    Team India's death overs bowling anguish is not likely a concern, but it does need to improve its enactment at the game's closing stages, feels skipper Rohit Sharma on Sunday. Asked to bat first, the hosts posted a monumental 237/3 during the second Twenty20 International (T20I) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday. However, the visiting South Africa rebounded from a catastrophic start to take the match deep before falling short by 16 runs. As a result, the Men in Blue claimed their maiden T20I series victory over the Proteas at home.

    "The team wants to play and bowl in a certain way, and we want to give them that confidence. We have not bowled well at the death in the last five or six games. We are doing the same to the opposition as well. To bowl and bat at the death is very tough. That is where the game is decided. It is not concerning, but we need to pick ourselves and get our act together," Rohit said after the game.

    India's top four batters again put on a concrete display, and Rohit declared that the Indian side would look to continue its ultra-aggressive batting system. "It is something that all of came together and said was what we wanted to do as a team. It might not come across at times, but we want to stick to it," he conveyed.

    "In the last 8-10 months, I have seen individuals putting their hand up and getting the job done for the team. Guys without too much experience did this as well," added Rohit. On the other hand, disappointed South African skipper Temba Bavuma reproached his bowlers. "It wasn't our best performance. The conditions were different. We couldn't execute our plans. Late with the bat, I thought we could have given it a good go with 220, but 240 was too high," he articulated.

    For the South Africans, David Miller emerged as the sunniest spot, offering his big-hitting prowess with a 47-ball unbeaten 106, studded with eight fours and seven sixes. "Miller was looking good, a lot of confidence to be taken from his performance. The conditions were tough. We tried to get it swinging the ball early. But, when it reduced, we saw how easy it was," added Bavuma.

    Indian wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul, who scored an unbeaten 51 on a demanding track in Thiruvananthapuram, created a dazzling 28-ball 57 on a suitable batting wicket to persist in his excellent run. His innings earned him the Man of the Match award. "It's important as an opener to understand what's required on a particular day for the team. It's good to test yourself in different conditions, so I was satisfied," he enunciated.

    "After the first 2-3 overs today, the chat between Rohit and I was that 180-190 would be a good target. The way Virat batted and Dinesh did well. The back-foot punch set me up. When I play both sides of the wicket, I know my balance is good, and my head is stable," concluded Rahul. India will take South Africa in the third and final T20I on October 4 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

    (With inputs from PTI)

