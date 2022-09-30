Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here's how much the winning team would earn

    First Published Sep 30, 2022, 1:39 PM IST

    The 2022 ICC T20 World Cup will happen in Australia next month, while the hosts are the one-time defending champion. The prize money increases yearly, and here's how much the winner would be earning this time.

    The upcoming men's ICC T20 World Cup winner in Australia will take home whopping prize money of $1.6 million. It was made official by the game's governing body, the International Cricket Council (ICC), on Friday. The ICC communicated that the runner-up would be getting half the amount of the winning team's prize bag. Following the conclusion of the 16-team competition, which will be running for nearly a month, the losing semi-finalists will each get $400,000 from the $5.6 million prize pool. The eight teams walking out of the event at the Super 12 stage would gain $70,000 each.

    "Like last year at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, a win in each of the 30 games in the Super 12 phase will be worth $40,000," the ICC's statement read. The eight sides making it directly to the Super 12 stage are Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa.

    ALSO READ: ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 - MASSIVE BLOW FOR INDIA, JASPRIT BUMRAH RULED OUT WITH BACK STRESS FRACTURE

    The other eight sides -- Group A's Namibia, Sri Lanka, Netherlands, UAE, and Group B's West Indies, Scotland, Ireland and Zimbabwe -- have been diverged into a couple of groups of four each, playing the opening round. For any triumph in the first round, $40,000 prize money would be awarded, with the 12 games amounting to $480,000.

    The four sides knocked out in the opening round will earn $40,000 each. The T20WC will be held in Australia from October 16 to November 13.

    (With inputs from PTI)

