India vs South Africa 2021-22: Tendulkar's breeze to Pollock's rattles - Here are the ODI numbers and stats

India and South Africa will be locking horns in three ODIs from Wednesday. Meanwhile, we look at the numbers and stats produced between the two sides in the format to date.

After a closely-contested three-Test series won by South Africa, India will shift its focus against the same side in a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series. The two sides have faced off on numerous occasions, while the Men in Blue have managed just a series win in SA. As it looks to make it two ODI series wins in a row, we present the numbers and stats between them in the format to date.

Team stats

Best total: IND - 401/3 (Gwalior, 2010); SA - 438/4 (Mumbai, 2015)

Best total (aggregate): 662 (Mumbai, 2015)

Best win (runs): IND - 153 runs (Dhaka, 2003); SA - 214 runs (Mumbai, 2015)

Best win (wickets): IND - 9 wickets (Centurion, 2018); SA - 10 wickets (Sharjah, 2000 & Kolkata, 2005)

Best win (balls to spare): IND - 177 balls (Centurion, 2018); SA - 124 balls (Sharjah, 2000)

Batting stats

Most runs: IND - Sachin Tendulklar (2,001); SA - Jacques Kallis (1,535)

Top score: IND - Tendulkar (200*); SA - Quinton de Kock (135)

Best average: IND- Virat Kohli (64.35); SA - Gary Kirsten (62.59)

Best strike rate: IND - Shikhar Dhawan (96.72); SA - AB de Villiers (111.13)

Most centuries: IND - Tendulkar (5); SA - AB de Villiers (6)

Most 50-plus: IND - Rahul Dravid (14); SA - Kirsten & Kallis (13)

Most sixes: IND - Sourav Ganguly (31); SA - de Villiers (41)

Most sixes (innings): IND - Yusuf Pathan (8); SA de Villiers (11)

Most boundary runs (innings): IND - Tendulkar (118); SA - de Kock (90)

Best S/R (innings): IND - Harbhajan Singh (217.64); SA - JP Duminy (203.44)

Most runs (series): IND - Kohli (558 in 2017-18); SA - de Villiers (358 in 2015-16)

Best partnership: IND - Tendulkar-Dinesh Karthik (194); SA - Kirtsten-Herschelle Gibbs (235)

Bowling stats

Most wickets: IND - Anil Kumble (46); SA - Shaun Pollock (48)

Best bowling (innings): IND - Sunil Joshi (5/6); SA - Allan Donald (5/29)

Best average: IND - R Vijay Bharadwaj (12.50); SA - Juston Kemp (14.00)

Best economy: IND - Vijay Bharadwaj (2.77); SA - Neil McKenzie (0.00)

Best economy (innings): IND - Joshi (0.60); SA - Andre Nel (1.62)

Most four-for (innings): IND - Yuzvendra Chahal (3); SA - Lonwabo Tsotsobe (3)

Most fifers: IND - Chahal & Joshi (1); SA - Klusener, Steyn, Hansie Cronje, Donald, Pollock (1)

Most wickets (series): IND - Kuldeep Yadav (17); SA - Tsotsobe (13)

Wicketkeeping stats

Most dismissals: IND - MS Dhoni (41); SA - Boucher (42)

Most dismissals (innings): IND - Dhoni & Sameer Dighe (4); SA - Boucher (5)

Most dismissals (series): IND - Dhoni (11); SA - David Richardson (11)

Fielding stats

Most catches: IND - Kohli (21); SA - Graeme Smith (19)

Most catches (innings): IND - Mohammad Azharuddin, Yuvraj Singh, Kohli (3); SA - Smith (4)

Most catches (series): IND - Smith (7); David Miller & Brian McMillan (6)