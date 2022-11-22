Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Napier T20I: Rain robs hosts of chance to level, SKY adjudged Man of the Series

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: New Zealand's bid to level the series ended in heartbreak as rain resulted in the final T20I in Napier being a tie. While India won the series 1-0, Suryakumar Yadav was adjudged the Man of the Series.

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Napier/3rd T20I: Rain robs hosts of chance to level, SKY Suryakumar Yadav adjudged Man of the Series-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Nov 22, 2022, 4:51 PM IST

    India clinched the three-game Twenty20 International (T20I) series against New Zealand 1-0 after the third and final game resulted in a tie via the Duckworth-Lewis (DLS) method following rain disruption at McLean Park in Napier on Tuesday. The Indian bowlers begot a brilliant show, bowling out the New Zealanders for 160 after the hosts opted to bat. While chasing, Indian skipper Hardik Pandya struck an unbeaten 18-ball 30 while India managed 75/4 in nine overs when rain barged in. The contest failed to resume as incessant rain lashed McLean Park. India was at par with the DLS score when rain intervened, with the fixture resulting in a tie.

    Devon Conway (59) and Glenn Phillips (54) scored half-centuries for New Zealand. The two sewed an 86-run stand after Finn Allen (3) and Mark Chapman (12) fell within the PowerPlay. However, the Indian bowlers did well to trigger a batting collapse, with the New Zealanders getting bowled out by 19.4 overs. Pacers Mohammed Siraj (4/17) and Arshdeep Singh (4/37) impressed with the ball, snatching four wickets apiece.

    ALSO READ: ICC T20 World Cup 2024 - New format to debut; know all details here

    Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav (13) was adjudged the Man of the Series for being the star of the series, scoring the most runs. He scored 124 in the three matches at a Bradmansque average of 124.00 and a whopping strike rate of 203.27. It included a century and a top score of an unbeaten 111.
    Brief scores: NZ 160 in 19.4 overs (Conway- 59, Phillips- 54; Siraj- 4/17, Arshdeep- 4/37) ties IND 75/4 in nine overs (Pandya- 30*; Southee- 2/27).

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2022, 4:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Napier/3rd T20I: Harshal Patel replaces Washington Sundar as New Zealand opt to bat against India; rain delays start-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Napier T20I: Harshal replaces Sundar as Kiwis opt to bat; rain delays start

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Napier/3rd T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Napier T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Napier/3rd T20I preview, date, venue, time, where to watch live streaming: Umran Malik, Sanju Samson in focus-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Napier T20I: Umran Malik, Sanju Samson in focus as India eyes series victory

    Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23: Fans abuzz as Narayan Jagadeesan smashes world record with highest List-A score-ayh

    Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23: Fans abuzz as N Jagadeesan smashes world record with highest List-A score

    New Zealand vs India 2022: Sensational Suryakumar Yadav believes Test call-up is around the corner snt

    New Zealand vs India 2022: Sensational Suryakumar Yadav believes Test call-up is around the corner

    Recent Stories

    Apple iPhone 15 likely to be made of titanium may ditch iPhone 14 iPhone 13 design gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 likely to be made of titanium, may ditch iPhone 14, iPhone 13 design

    Qatar World Cup 2022, ARG vs KSA, Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: Unstoppable Lionel Messi creates history with goal in 10 minutes-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022, ARG vs KSA: Unstoppable Lionel Messi creates history with goal in 10 minutes

    Kajal Raghwani sexy video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's romantic song goes viral; check their dance moves RBA

    Kajal Raghwani sexy video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's romantic song goes viral; check their dance moves

    India stands with Indonesia PM Modi condoles loss of lives after earthquake kills over 160 AJR

    'India stands with Indonesia': PM Modi condoles loss of lives after earthquake kills over 160

    Maharashtra govt allows one-day paid leave for Gujarat voters working in border areas - adt

    Maharashtra govt allows one-day paid leave for Gujarat voters working in border areas

    Recent Videos

    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon
    Truck loses brakes Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Truck loses brakes on Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Video Icon
    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Video Icon
    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Video Icon