IND vs NZ 2022-23, Napier T20I: Rain robs hosts of chance to level, SKY adjudged Man of the Series

IND vs NZ 2022-23: New Zealand's bid to level the series ended in heartbreak as rain resulted in the final T20I in Napier being a tie. While India won the series 1-0, Suryakumar Yadav was adjudged the Man of the Series.

India clinched the three-game Twenty20 International (T20I) series against New Zealand 1-0 after the third and final game resulted in a tie via the Duckworth-Lewis (DLS) method following rain disruption at McLean Park in Napier on Tuesday. The Indian bowlers begot a brilliant show, bowling out the New Zealanders for 160 after the hosts opted to bat. While chasing, Indian skipper Hardik Pandya struck an unbeaten 18-ball 30 while India managed 75/4 in nine overs when rain barged in. The contest failed to resume as incessant rain lashed McLean Park. India was at par with the DLS score when rain intervened, with the fixture resulting in a tie.

Devon Conway (59) and Glenn Phillips (54) scored half-centuries for New Zealand. The two sewed an 86-run stand after Finn Allen (3) and Mark Chapman (12) fell within the PowerPlay. However, the Indian bowlers did well to trigger a batting collapse, with the New Zealanders getting bowled out by 19.4 overs. Pacers Mohammed Siraj (4/17) and Arshdeep Singh (4/37) impressed with the ball, snatching four wickets apiece.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav (13) was adjudged the Man of the Series for being the star of the series, scoring the most runs. He scored 124 in the three matches at a Bradmansque average of 124.00 and a whopping strike rate of 203.27. It included a century and a top score of an unbeaten 111.

Brief scores: NZ 160 in 19.4 overs (Conway- 59, Phillips- 54; Siraj- 4/17, Arshdeep- 4/37) ties IND 75/4 in nine overs (Pandya- 30*; Southee- 2/27).