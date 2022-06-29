IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Rohit Sharma to miss out, Jasprit Bumrah to lead - Reports

Rohit Sharma is suffering from COVID. Consequently, his chances of leading India against England during the Edgbaston Test look slim, while Jasprit Bumrah is likely to take over the role.

Image credit: Getty

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is unstable after being tested positive for COVID-19. While he came out positive last week, he has since been isolated in the team hotel in Birmingham, as per the protocols. He has been undergoing regular tests for his situation to be monitored. However, India's final rescheduled Test from last year's tour takes place in Edgbaston from Friday, as Rohit's chances of making it to the XI look slim. Meanwhile, reports have indicated that Rohit is likely to miss out, while pacer Jasprit Bumrah, vice-captain of the Indian Test side, will take over the role.

Image credit: Getty

Image credit: Getty

On the other hand, the BCCI and the All-India Senior Selection Committee have flown in opener Mayank Agarwal as his replacement. However, it remains to be seen if Mayank directly gets a call-up into the final playing XI if Rohit misses out. The Karnataka opener has not been in the best form since the Sri Lanka Test series at home.

Image credit: PTI