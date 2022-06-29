Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Rohit Sharma to miss out, Jasprit Bumrah to lead - Reports

    First Published Jun 29, 2022, 5:30 PM IST

    Rohit Sharma is suffering from COVID. Consequently, his chances of leading India against England during the Edgbaston Test look slim, while Jasprit Bumrah is likely to take over the role.

    Image credit: Getty

    Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is unstable after being tested positive for COVID-19. While he came out positive last week, he has since been isolated in the team hotel in Birmingham, as per the protocols. He has been undergoing regular tests for his situation to be monitored. However, India's final rescheduled Test from last year's tour takes place in Edgbaston from Friday, as Rohit's chances of making it to the XI look slim. Meanwhile, reports have indicated that Rohit is likely to miss out, while pacer Jasprit Bumrah, vice-captain of the Indian Test side, will take over the role.

    Image credit: Getty

    According to ANI, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the team management have informed Rohit about the situation and that he is most likely to meet out. During the team meeting, it was reportedly decided that Bumrah would lead the side. If he does, it would be Bumrah's debut as the Indian skipper.

    ALSO READ: IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: 'Ben Stokes would like Virat Kohli to be captain' - Graeme Swann

    Image credit: Getty

    On the other hand, the BCCI and the All-India Senior Selection Committee have flown in opener Mayank Agarwal as his replacement. However, it remains to be seen if Mayank directly gets a call-up into the final playing XI if Rohit misses out. The Karnataka opener has not been in the best form since the Sri Lanka Test series at home.

    Image credit: PTI

    At the same time, Mayank performed moderately during the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL), leading Punjab Kings (PBKS) and was not effective either in the Ranji Trophy 2021-22, with his side getting knocked out in the quarterfinal. Regardless, given that India does not have enough opening options, Mayank might be given the nod. In contrast, wicketkeeper KS Bharat could be another option, having done well in the warm-up tie against Leicestershire, which ended in a draw.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Virat Kohli toppled by Babar Azam as T20I number 1 for most number of days, Twitter reacts-ayh

    Virat Kohli toppled by Babar Azam as T20I's No.1 for most number of days, Twitter reacts

    India vs Ireland, IND vs IRE 2022, 2nd T20I Dublin: Deepak Hooda ton ensures thrilling clean sweep for India; fans elated-ayh

    IND vs IRE 2022, 2nd T20I: Deepak Hooda's ton ensures thrilling clean sweep for India; fans elated

    India vs Ireland, IND vs IRE 2022, 2nd T20I Dublin: Ton-man Deepak Hooda 104 propels India to 225/7; netizens compliment-ayh

    IND vs IRE 2022, 2nd T20I: 'Ton-man' Deepak Hooda's 104 propels India to 225/7; netizens compliment

    India vs Ireland, IND vs IRE 2022, 2nd T20I Dublin: India opts to bat; Sanju Smason replaces Ruturaj Gaikwad-ayh

    IND vs IRE 2022, 2nd T20I: India opts to bat; Sanju Samson replaces Ruturaj Gaikwad

    Eoin Morgan announces retirement from international cricket, social media lauds his career-ayh

    Eoin Morgan announces retirement from international cricket, social media lauds his career

    Recent Stories

    SHOCKING: Swara Bhasker receives death threat; here's what happened next RBA

    SHOCKING: Swara Bhasker receives death threat; here's what happened next

    Man proposes to his girlfriend in flight with the help of crew members: viral video - gps

    Man proposes to his girlfriend in flight with the help of crew members: viral video

    Paris Saint-Germain PSG fans react after club drops new home jersey for 2022-23 campaign-krn

    PSG fans react after club drops new home jersey for 2022-23 campaign

    Mumbai Bengaluru amongst best student cities; Chennai, Delhi new entries in QS Ranking

    Mumbai, Bengaluru amongst best student cities; Chennai, Delhi new entries in QS Ranking

    Udaipur murder: Accused Ghouse Mohammad linked to Pak-based Dawat-e-Islami snt

    Pak link to Udaipur murder emerges: Accused Ghouse Mohammad followed Dawat-e-Islami

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship' snt

    India@75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Exclusive! Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag snt

    India@75: Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag

    Video Icon
    Gujarat ex-dgp arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Gujarat ex-DGP's arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani

    Asianet News Samvad with Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani

    Video Icon