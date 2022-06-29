IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Rohit Sharma to miss out, Jasprit Bumrah to lead - Reports
Rohit Sharma is suffering from COVID. Consequently, his chances of leading India against England during the Edgbaston Test look slim, while Jasprit Bumrah is likely to take over the role.
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is unstable after being tested positive for COVID-19. While he came out positive last week, he has since been isolated in the team hotel in Birmingham, as per the protocols. He has been undergoing regular tests for his situation to be monitored. However, India's final rescheduled Test from last year's tour takes place in Edgbaston from Friday, as Rohit's chances of making it to the XI look slim. Meanwhile, reports have indicated that Rohit is likely to miss out, while pacer Jasprit Bumrah, vice-captain of the Indian Test side, will take over the role.
According to ANI, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the team management have informed Rohit about the situation and that he is most likely to meet out. During the team meeting, it was reportedly decided that Bumrah would lead the side. If he does, it would be Bumrah's debut as the Indian skipper.
On the other hand, the BCCI and the All-India Senior Selection Committee have flown in opener Mayank Agarwal as his replacement. However, it remains to be seen if Mayank directly gets a call-up into the final playing XI if Rohit misses out. The Karnataka opener has not been in the best form since the Sri Lanka Test series at home.
At the same time, Mayank performed moderately during the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL), leading Punjab Kings (PBKS) and was not effective either in the Ranji Trophy 2021-22, with his side getting knocked out in the quarterfinal. Regardless, given that India does not have enough opening options, Mayank might be given the nod. In contrast, wicketkeeper KS Bharat could be another option, having done well in the warm-up tie against Leicestershire, which ended in a draw.