Former Team India captain and legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni expressed his hope to see India, in men and women, achieving continuous World Cup success. Dhoni is one of the most successful captains in the history of cricket, having won two World Cups, T20 and ODI trophies, respectively.

Dhoni’s first major success as a captain was when he led the Men in Blue to the T20 World Cup triumph in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2007, defeating Pakistan in the final at Johannesburg. Four years later, the wicketkeeper-batter captained Team India to second ODI World Cup glory, ending their 28-year wait to clinch the coveted trophy that was last won by Kapil Dev and his team.

With two World Cup successes, alongside the Champions Trophy triumph in 2013, MS Dhoni remains one of the celebrated captains in Indian cricket history. Dhoni is the only captain to date to win three different ICC trophies, cementing his status as a uniquely successful and versatile leader on the global stage.

MS Dhoni Recalls India’s 2011 ODI World Cup Triumph

Speaking at the event organised by Parul University in Vadodara, Gujarat, MS Dhoni recalled the emotions and atmosphere at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium just before the 2011 World Cup final, stating it was the ‘touching moment’ of his career when the entire stadium was chanting Vande Mataram.

“It is about the 2011 World Cup. It was 15-20 minutes before the final. Wankhede is not a very big stadium, but all the noise stays inside. The whole stadium started to chant Vande Mataram. It was not synchronised, but standing in the middle, you could feel it moving around,” Dhoni said at the event.

“In my career, I would say that was the best atmosphere and feeling I had at that point of time. I got to be emotionally very high, and that was a very touching moment," he added.

Team India defeated Sri Lanka in the final to clinch their second ODI World Cup triumph in front of the home crowd at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. MS Dhoni played one of the finest knocks of his career in the title clash, scoring an unbeaten 91 off 79 balls, and his 10-run partnership with Gautam Gambhir (97 off 122 balls) helped India chase down Sri Lanka’s total and seal a historic 6-wicket victory, sparking celebrations across the nation.

‘May God Make India Win 100 times’

MS Dhoni acknowledged the fact that it would be difficult to recreate the same moment that he and his team experienced during the 2011 World Cup final, but he expressed to see India men’s and women’s teams continuing to achieve success on the world stage.

“It is very difficult to recreate that kind of moment. India will win again, the Women's team will win, the Men's team will win, they will win in India and outside India as well, may god make them win 100 times,” Dhoni said at the Parul University event.

Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, came close to winning the 2023 ODI World Cup title, but lost to Australia in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, a year later, the Men in Blue ended their 13-year drought of a World Cup title by clinching the T20 World Cup by defeating South Africa in the final.

In November this year, the Indian women’s team finally ended their 47-year wait to win the World Cup, defeating South Africa in the final. Next year, in 2026, India's men’s and women’s teams will play the T20 World Cup in their respective categories, aiming to continue the nation’s growing legacy of cricketing success on the global stage.