Virat Kohli has reportedly refused to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy despite a BCCI directive for seniors. The move comes amid reports of tension with head coach Gautam Gambhir, with the board said to be unwilling to grant Kohli any exception.

Former India captain and star batter Virat Kohli has reportedly refused to participate in the upcoming edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which will begin on December 24. Kohli returned to the national side in the ongoing ODI series against South Africa and played a brilliant knock of 135 off 120 balls in the Men in Blue’s 17-run win over the Proteas in the series opener at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on Sunday, November 30.

After having retired from T20Is and Tests, Kohli only focuses on ODI cricket, intending to extend his illustrious international career till the 2027 World Cup, which is likely to be his swansong. Since the veteran batter is playing one format for the remainder of his career, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wanted Kohli and Rohit Sharma to feature in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in order to be considered for the long-term ODI plans in the build-up to the marquee event in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

Additionally, reports emerged that Virat Kohli shares a cold relationship with head coach Gautam Gambhir, sparking speculation over tension in the dressing room, prompting worries over its impact on the team’s environment and future plans.

Virat Kohli Says ‘No’ to Vijay Hazare Trophy

Amid the growing tension with head coach Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli reportedly expressed his unwillingness to feature in India’s premier 50-over domestic tournament, despite BCCI’s directive for senior players to participate as part of the long-term ODI roadmap.

Following Team India’s disastrous Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia, the BCCI directed all the contracted Indian players to feature in domestic cricket to be considered for selection to the national team. The direction was taken seriously by Team India players, including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who featured for Mumbai and Delhi, respectively, in the Ranji Trophy in January this year.

According to the report by NDTV, the BCCI source stated that Rohit Sharma is expected to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy, but Virat Kohli refused to participate in the tournament, and the board is not keen on making an exception for one player.

"The issue is with the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He (Kohli) simply doesn't want to play. When Rohit [Sharma] is also playing, how can there be an exception for one player? And what do we tell the other players? That someone is different from all of you?" the source told NDTV.

Virat Kohli’s last participation in the Vijay Hazare Trophy was in February 2010 in Gurgoan. Since then, the veteran Indian batter has not featured in the tournament, prioritising international duty and workload management over domestic 50-over cricket. Kohli’s return to the Ranji Trophy was big news for the Indian cricket fraternity as it marked his first appearance in a first-class domestic match in over a decade.

Why Virat Kohli Refused to Play the Vijay Hazare Trophy?

Virat Kohli’s refusal to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy sparked speculation over his cold relationship with head coach Gautam Gambhir and a friction with chief selector Ajit Agarkar. However, it is unclear why Kohli reportedly refused to play a 50-over domestic tournament.

Recently, after winning the Player of the Match award for his 135-run knock in the first ODI against South Africa, Kohli stated that he prioritizes mental preparation over spending long hours training, saying he has ‘never been a big believer in a lot of preparation.’

"I've never been a believer in a lot of prep. All my cricket has been mental. I work physically very hard, as long as my fitness levels are up, and then you visualise batting and feeling well, it's good." Kohli told Harsha Bhogle during the post-match presentation.

Virat Kohli has a great record in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, amassing 819 runs, including 4 centuries and 5 fifties, at an average of 68.50 in 13 matches.

BCCI to Iron Out Kohli vs Gambhir Tension

Meanwhile, the tension between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir caught the attention of the fans and the Indian cricket fraternity, as the BCCI will be looking to ease the issue between the two. According to the report by NDTV, there will be a meeting between BCCI officials and the team management with regard to the rift between Kohli and Gambhir.

It was reported that the chief selector Ajit Agarkar was supposed to meet Kohli and Gambhir ahead of the second ODI in Raipur, but since the ‘situation was not good’, another selector Pragyan Ojha has been tasked to mediate the situation and help resolve the differences, ensuring a smooth environment within the team ahead of upcoming fixtures.

Recently, a video went viral on social media wherein Kohli and Pragyan were having a serious discussion at the Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi, while departing for Raipur, hinting at ongoing efforts to address the reported tension between Kohli and Gambhir.

Following the conclusion of the ODI series against South Africa, the BCCI and selectors are expected to have a discussion with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma about their future and the way forward, especially keeping in mind the 2027 World Cup.