Hardik Pandya made a stunning SMAT return, scoring 77* for Baroda vs Punjab. Fans went wild, invading the pitch for selfies with the star all-rounder. His explosive performance is a major boost for Team India ahead of the upcoming internationals.

Team India and Baroda star all-rounder Hardik Pandya was the centre of attention during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Punjab at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday, December 2. The Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad had a decent crowd to witness the SMAT 2025 match between Baroda and Punjab.

Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket after two months since being ruled out of the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan in Dubai. The all-rounder marked his return in style as he played an unbeaten match-winning knock of 77 off 42 balls to help Baroda chase down a 224-run target in 19.1 overs against Punjab. Pandya did not have an ideal outing with the ball as he registered figures of 1/52 at an economy rate of 13 in four overs.

However, the star all-rounder made up for his expensive spell with the ball by delivering a breathtaking batting display, which completely electrified the crowd at the Uppal Stadium.

Fans go Berserk over Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya and Abhishek Sharma, representing Baroda and Punjab, respectively, are the two Indian star players who were in action for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match at the Uppal Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. However, the all-rounder ended up stealing the spotlight.

During Baroda’s fielding, a fan breached the security and invaded the pitch to meet Hardik Pandya. The pitch invader was escorted off the field, but not before he managed to click a selfie with the star all-rounder. The fan was jumping in joy while he was escorted off the field by a security guard.The moment quickly went viral on social media.

Hardik Pandya was once again greeted by fans during Baroda’s run chase. A couple of fans invaded the pitch while he was at the crease, and security officials escorted them off. However, Hardik allowed one fan to click a selfie before returning to bat, keeping the match momentum intact.

Before returning to action, Hardik Pandya underwent rehabilitation and an intense training session at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru to regain match fitness and rhythm, preparing himself for a strong comeback in competitive cricket. Upon his return to competitive cricket, Hardik delivered a match-winning performance, anchoring Baroda’s run chase with a brilliant knock and proving his fitness, form, and ability to deliver his best after a two-month injury layoff.

Hardik Pandya’s Return a Major Boost for Team India

Due to an injury to his left quadriceps ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 final, Hardik Pandya was ruled out of the ODI and T20I series against Australia Down Under and the ongoing ODI leg of the home series against South Africa. After getting fitness clearance from the BCCI medical team, Pandya returned to competitive cricket in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Hardik Pandya’s return to competitive cricket and his blistering performance in the SMAT match against Punjab are a big positive for Team India management ahead of the T20I series against South Africa, which will take place on November 9. The 32-year-old was looking to get some gametime under his belt before the T20I series, ensuring he returns fully match-ready and sharp for India’s upcoming limited-overs contests against South Africa.

Hardik is one of the key players for Team India in next year’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, and his timely return to form boosts India’s chances, adding experience, firepower, and all-round balance to the squad ahead of the marquee tournament.