    IND vs ENG 2022: Rohit to lead from 1st T20I; Kohli, Pant, Bumrah join from 2nd

    First Published Jul 1, 2022, 10:52 AM IST

    India will be touring England for commitments across formats this month. Meanwhile, the Indian squads for the three T20Is and ODIs were announced Thursday night.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Indian skipper Rohit Sharma will be leading the side in the white-ball series against England, starting with the three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) from Thursday. He was announced to be a part of the squads for the same, along with the three One-Day Internationals (ODIs), by the All-India Senior Selection Committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday. He is missing out on the rescheduled fifth Test from last year, to be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham from Friday, as he has tested positive for COVID. Rohit was already supposed to be available from the second T20I. However, missing out on the Test match has forced him to play from the opening T20I.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Five players, including Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer, will be joining the team from the second T20I at Edgbaston on July 9. One of the notable omissions in the T20I squad happens to be seamer Mohammed Shami, who hasn't featured in the shortest format since the T20 World Cup last year, while he isn't a part of the plans for the T20WC in Australia this year.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Regardless, Shami, the oldest player in the current set-up, along with Shikhar Dhawan (37) and pacer Mohammed Siraj, happen to be in the ODI squad, which takes place from July 15 to 20. The players returning home after the opening T20I are Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Tripathi and a couple more. Understandably, these players are not in contention for T20WC in Australia.

    Image credit: PTI

    India squad for 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaekwad, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik.

    Image credit: PTI

    India squad for remaining T20Is: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel and Umran Malik.

    Image credit: PTI

    India squad for ODIs: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh.

    (With inputs from PTI)

