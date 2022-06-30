Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India vs England 2022, Edgbaston Test: Records that can be broken

    With the series on the line in the fifth test between India and England, a few records can be made by both sides.

    India vs England 2022, Edgbaston Test: Records that can be broken krn
    Birmingham, First Published Jun 30, 2022, 6:00 PM IST

    Jasprit Bumrah is all set to become the first paceman to lead India in Test cricket since Kapil Dev. Meanwhile, England captain Ben Stokes said there will be no let-up in intensity against India in the upcoming rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston. The one-off Test against India, a part of last year's five-match series, which was abandoned due to a COVID-19 outbreak, will begin on Friday. Here's a look at some records that can be broken in the upcoming Test:

    First Indian Test series win in England in 15 years:

    With a win or draw in the fifth and final Test match, India could win its first Test series in England in 15 years. The team won a 2-match series 1-0 in England in 2007. However, since 2007, the team has lost the series in England on every occasion. In 2011, it was a 4-0 drubbing while 2014 and 2018 saw the team lose by 3-1 and 4-1 margins respectively.

    Also read: IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Want match-winning contributions from Kohli, says Dravid

    71st International Century for Virat Kohli:

    The wait for a 71st international century for Virat Kohli has lasted over 2 and a half years. After scoring his 70th century in November 2019, Kohli has not managed to get to the 3-figure mark since. A 71st international century would see Kohli overtake Ricky Pointing for the second-most centuries in international cricket history.

    Most Test centuries by an active player:

    Adding pressure to Kohli’s century drought is England’s Joe Root. Joe Root has scored 10 centuries in the last two years and is now tied with Kohli and Steven Smith for most Test centuries by an active player with 27 tons to his name. The fifth Test match could see one of Root or Kohli become the clear leader of the category.

    Third Young Indian player to 2000 Test runs:

    Rishabh Pant needs 80 more runs to reach 2000 Test runs. That would make him the third-youngest Indian to reach 2000 Test runs only behind Sachin Tendulkar and Dilip Vengsarkar. 

    Most Indian captains in a single calendar year:

    If Rohit is unable to recover from COVID and Jasprit Bumrah is made captain for the fifth and final Test against England, that will mark a record sixth Indian captain in the calendar year of 2022. Due to Back-Spasms, Virat Kohli missed the first Test match of the year as India played the second match of their Test series against South Africa. The third and final Test saw Kohli return. However, Kohli resigned from captaincy following the end of the series. Rohit Sharma was made captain. Rohit captained India during the home series against West Indies and Sri Lanka. With many seniors rested and KL Rahul injured, Rishabh Pant was given the captaincy for the T20 series against South Africa. With Pant not available for the series in Ireland, Hardik Pandya was made India captain for the first time. And now vice-captain, Jasprit Bumrah could captain the side if Rohit Sharma is unavailable, thus also becoming the first pace bowler to captain the side since Kapil Dev. 

    Also read: IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Agarkar wants Pujara or Vihari as Rohit's replacement

    4 straight Test wins for England for the first time since 2018

    The England Red Ball side has struggled in recent years. However, Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum seem to have given a new life to English Cricket as they now come into the Edgbaston Test Match after a 3-0 sweep of New Zealand. If England is able to win the Test against India, It’ll be the first time they win 4 Test matches in a row since 2018. 

