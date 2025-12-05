Virat Kohli’s consecutive centuries against South Africa sparked massive demand for Vizag ODI tickets, which sold out in minutes. Eyeing the 2027 World Cup, Kohli aims for another masterclass at a ground where he owns a superb ODI record.

Tickets for the third and final ODI of the series between India and South Africa in Vishakhapatnam sold out minutes after the star batter Virat Kohli smashed two consecutive centuries in the first two matches in Ranchi and Raipur, respectively.

Kohli made a remarkable return to the national side with a brilliant 135-run knock in the Men in Blue’s thrilling 17-run win over South Africa in Ranchi. The former India captain carried on his momentum into the second ODI, where he played a brilliant knock of 102 off 93 balls, recording his 53rd ODI century and 84th in international cricket. However, his knock went vain as India's bowlers failed to defend 358 total, as the Proteas batters chased down the 359-run target with four balls to spare.

Virat Kohli’s back-to-back centuries delighted the fans as the star batter made a comeback with statement-making performances, while reaffirming his commitment to be part of India’s long-term ODI plans in the build-up to the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

Ticket Frenzy after Kohli’s Centuries

Virat Kohli’s back-to-back centuries in the first two matches of the ODI series against South Africa triggered a massive surge in demand, with fans rushing online and wiping out all tickets available for the series finale in Vizag. With the Indian star batter in peak form, the fans do not want to miss he chance to witness another masterclass from Kohli in what could be a decisive final ODI.

According to The Indian Express, the Operations team of the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) stated that sales of tickets were not great initially, but the demand surged, and eventually vanished within minutes following Kohli’s back-to-back centuries.

“The first phase of tickets went on sale on November 28. The response wasn’t good. But after Kohli’s hundred at Ranchi, the second and third phases vanished in minutes. Nothing was left unsold,” Y. Venkatesh from ACA’s Media and Operations team said.

Virat Kohli holds a great record at Dr. YS Rajashekhara Reddy International Stadium in Vizag, amassing 587 runs, including three centuries and two fifties, at an average of 97.83 in seven matches, cementing Vizag as one of his favourite and most dominant ODI venues.

Virat Kohli Eyes Another Masterclass Knock in Vizag

After two consecutive centuries, Virat Kohli will look to produce another masterclass performance in the third and final ODI of the series against South Africa in Vishakhapatnam. Former India captain is putting in the best of his efforts to make a strong case to be part of India’s ODI plans for the 2027 World Cup.

Though Kohli has not officially confirmed his availability for the marquee event, his performance in the ODI series against the Proteas suggests he is gearing up for a serious push toward the 2027 World Cup.

Reportedly, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will have a meeting with Virat Kohli, alongside selectors and head coach Gautam Gambhir, to discuss his future and the way forward, after the third and final ODI of the series in Vizag, which will take place on Saturday, December 6. The discussion will likely be around India’s roadmap for the 2027 World Cup and what selectors expect from him.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is set to make his Delhi comeback in the upcoming edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Kohli informed the DDCA about his availability for the 50-over domestic tournament after the reports emerged that the veteran batter refused to play the VHT amid the growing tension with Gautam Gambhir.