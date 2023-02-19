IND vs AUS 2022-23, 2nd Test: 'Talked a lot with Ponting on how I can get better with my batting' - Axar

IND vs AUS 2022-23: Axar Patel again influenced India with the bat in the second Delhi Test against Australia. Meanwhile, he has revealed how conversations with Ricky Ponting during IPL at Delhi Capitals helped him in his batting.

Indian all-rounder Axar Patel has attributed his rapid growth as a batter over the last 12 months to a change in mindset, besides crediting Delhi Capitals (DC) coach Ricky Ponting for the transformation. Axar has come of age as a batter, coming up with crucial performances across formats in the last three months. On Saturday, he scored a potentially match-changing 74 while batting alongside Ravichandran Ashwin (37). The duo shared a 114-run stand for the eighth wicket to help India reach 262, just one run short of Australia's first-innings total. His 84 in the first Test in Nagpur helped India get 400, as the hosts effectively batted Australia out of the game. ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23, 2nd Test - Axar Patel's 74 not enough to hand India lead, Australia extends lead by 62

"At Delhi Capitals, I talked much with Ricky about getting better with my batting. Even in the Indian team, I was talking to the batters. I did not realise my potential in my 30s and 40s. I was not able to finish the game. So, it was a lot about the mindset," he said after Day 2's play on Saturday.

"Sometimes you can relax as an all-rounder if you have taken wickets. You could get casual. So, I could improve on that and convert my 30s and 40s into match-winning scores. That is how I think now, and that has made a big difference," added Axar. Axar and Ashwin also got high praise from Australian spinner Nathan Lyon who feels the Indian spin duo is good enough to bat in the top six of any international side. ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Changed the way we bowled' - Kasprowicz on Australia's last Test series win in India

With India reeling at 139/7, Axar and Ashwin felt the heat. The left-arm spinner said they had the confidence to stitch an extensive partnership with the pitch getting easier to bat on. "There was pressure as we were behind in the game. So, getting as close to the Australian target as possible was important," he described.

"When Ashwin and I settled, we thought the wicket was getting easier to bat on and felt we could forge a long partnership. Eventually, we ended just one run behind Australia. So, felt good about that. Coming from white-ball cricket, I was in good touch in Nagpur. I am just carrying that confidence and trying to be consistent," expressed Axar, who is playing ahead of chinaman wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the team because of his superior batting abilities. ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23, 2nd Test - David Warner to miss out with concussion, Matt Renshaw returns

With Australia racing to 61/1 in 12 overs in their second innings, the Indians will have to rework their plans on day three. Axar said his team would be comfortable chasing anything in the range of 250. "The sooner we bowl them out, the better. If we can stop them between 220-250, we can defend that while batting on day four. We will have to bowl well for that because the wicket is getting slower with the game progressing," he mentioned.

"We will have to work hard to get wickets. It won't be easy, for sure. We will have to vary our pace to test the batters. Towards the end of the play, they [Australia] were aggressive, and we noticed that. At stumps, we were thinking about how to do things differently and try to stop them," added Axar. ALSO READ: IND VS AUS, 2ND TEST: 'EVERY TIME HIS BACK IS AGAINST THE WALL, HE PRODUCES SOMETHING' - KHAWAJA BACKS WARNER

