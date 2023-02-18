IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Every time his back is against the wall, he produces something' - Khawaja backs Warner

IND vs AUS 2022-23: Australia has given India an intense fight in the second Delhi Test for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. While David Warner has struggled with his form, Usman Khawaja backed him.

Australian opener Usman Khawaja believes that a mere three innings aren't a significant sample size to question a beleaguered David Warner, who became a bit "weary" after being knocked on the head by a Mohammed Siraj bouncer on day one of the second Test. Warner has scores of 1, 10 and 15 in the series so far, with seamer Mohammed Shami getting him twice with fuller-length deliveries angling in.

Inevitably, the question of Warner's technique has cropped up, but Khawaja, fresh from his well-made 81, came to his opening partner's defence. "I have to disagree with what you're saying. He hit two fours of Ashwin in the last game before he got out lbw, so he was showing some aggression," Khawaja said when asked if Warner, whose stay looked painstaking during the 44 deliveries faced, needs to be proactive.

"It's never easy out there, especially starting. Even if you're opening, starting there is always challenging, so I was lucky today. I got a couple [of boundaries] to get me going. Sometimes you don't get that, and it can be tough. So, three innings are not enough for me. There's still a long way to go in this Test series. I'm looking forward to what may happen," stated Khawaja.

Khawaja is very confident of Warner's capabilities of bouncing back. "Davey has been such a terrific player for such a long time. Every time his back is against the wall, he produces something, so we'll see," he added.

Warner might have suffered mild concussion

Khawaja said that the hit on the head had unrested Warner, so he didn't come out to take the field. "The medical staff will have to assess tomorrow. He is a bit weary at the moment. He got a knock to the arm and then to the head, and the head made him a little bit tired, which hence why he didn't come out to the field. I think the medical staff will have to figure out what happens from here on in," Khawaja informed.

"263 is a good score, don't know about par"

One might beg to differ, but the opener feels that 263 is a good score on this track. "I don't know a par score until India bats on it. I feel 260 is pretty good, but we will have to wait and see tomorrow what India gets," Khawaja said.

He is hopeful that Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy and Matt Kuhnemann will fully exploit the conditions. "They're outstanding in their states. We have three spinners in the team, especially on that wicket, which will be challenging, just like their spinners were very difficult," he continued.

Shami hit the cracks well

Khawaja pointed out that the surface has an "up and down" feel, and some cracks in the middle of the 22-yard strip aren't stable enough. "Cracks are running through the surface. The cracks are not stable. They are hitting those cracks. On top of that, Shami and Siraj are excellent bowlers. You expect them to get something with the new ball. And when it is reversing, they are also perfect."

"Played by feel"

Khawaja faced seven balls across two innings in Nagpur and didn't do anything different in Delhi. "I didn't get a chance to play the first game. I only faced seven balls for the game. So, the plans were the same. I play by feel. I play by what is suitable for the wicket when I go out," he reckoned.

"I don't go out there thinking I want to play a certain way. I feel how the bowlers are trying to bowl to me, and then I read the game from there. So, it's as simple as that. There's no difference. And that's pretty much what I did today," Khawaja explained his mindset," he concluded.

(With inputs from PTI)