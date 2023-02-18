Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 2nd Test: David Warner to miss out with concussion, Matt Renshaw returns

    First Published Feb 18, 2023, 11:36 AM IST

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: David Warner's poor form continued in the second Delhi Test against India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Meanwhile, he has been ruled out with a concussion, with Matt Renshaw returning as a substitute.

    Image credit: PTI

    Explosive veteran Australian opener David Warner could have been in the best of his form, struggling even to get past 20. Also, his ultra-defensive attitude in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series against India has got everyone talking, which is very unlike him. His woes continued in the second Test, currently happening at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

    While he was dismissed for a mere 15 by senior seamer Mohammed Shami on Friday's opening day of the Delhi Test, he took around three blows to his body, with a couple of them coming off pacer Mohammed Siraj's delivery. One of his deliveries struck him on the head, and after some medical attention, he shrugged it off and continued to bat.

    Image credit: PTI

    However, Warner was visibly in discomfort before falling to Shami. Meanwhile, after Australia was bundled out for 263, he did not take the field during the Indian innings for the nine overs India batted before the stumps. Later, before the start of Day 2's play on Saturday, Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed that he had suffered a concussion, thus ruling him out of the remainder of the Test.

    Image credit: PTI

    "Warner will now follow the graduated return to sport protocols ahead of the third Test in Indore in line with Cricket Australia guidelines," read CA's statement. On Thursday, during the post-day's play press conference, his opening partner Usman Khawaja had said, "A knock to the arm and then to the head has made him a little bit weary at the moment."

    Image credit: Getty

    Meanwhile, Warner has been replaced by Matt Renshaw. However, the latter's inclusion in the XI as a concussion substitute comes as a surprise, given that he had an underwhelming performance in the opening Test in Nagpur, where he could manage single figures in both innings (duck and a couple).

