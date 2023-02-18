IND vs AUS 2022-23, 2nd Test: Axar Patel's 74 not enough to hand India lead, Australia extends lead by 62

IND vs AUS 2022-23: India fell short of the lead by just a run in the second Delhi Test against Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. On Day 2 on Saturday, while Axar Patel slammed 74, the visitors extended the lead by 62 runs.

Team India should have earned the lead against Australia in the second Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. On Day 2, on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, the hosts were shot out for 262, with Axar Patel (74) being the top-scorer, while the visitors extended the lead by 62 runs in the second innings.

Resuming at the overnight score of 21/0, India lost the opening wicket after 25 runs in the form of KL Rahul (17) to veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon. While it was down to 66/4, a 59-run partnership ensued between Virat Kohli (44) and Ravindra Jadeja (26) before the latter departed to off-spinner Todd Murphy.

While it was 139/7, Axar and Ravichandran Ashwin (37) contributed to a 114-run stand for the eighth wicket, keeping India in the innings. However, eventually, skipper-cum-pacer Pat Cummins got rid of the latter, as the Indians were ultimately bowled out for 263. For the Australians, Lyon claimed another fifer and was also economical.

In the second innings, the Kangaroos lost Usman Khawaja (6) early to leg-spinner Axar Patel with 23 runs on the board. However, opener Travis Head (39) and Marnus Labuschagne (16) aggressively closed the day on 61/1, extending the lead to 62 runs. Meanwhile, Twitter was all praise for Axar again.