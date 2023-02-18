IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Changed the way we bowled' - Kasprowicz on Australia's last Test series win in India

IND vs AUS 2022-23: Australia has failed to win a Test series in India since 2004. While it continues to struggle this term, Michael Kasprowicz has recalled how the Aussies managed to get the job done the last time.

Former Australian pacer Michael Kasprowicz, an essential member of Australia's last Test triumph in India close to 19 years ago, fondly looks back at the past as the current squad finds itself under the pump again in spin-friendly conditions. With India recording a massive win in the series opener in Nagpur, Australia will have to pull off something miraculous to beat the mighty hosts in their backyard.

Kasprowicz, who supported Glenn McGrath and Jason Gillespie with nine wickets in the 2-1 series win in 2004, needs help understanding the non-stop talk about the pitches by the travelling Australian media. He feels the nature of the tracks has not changed at all, and it was because of their tactics that it could conquer the final frontier close to two decades ago.

"Glenn McGrath and Jason Gillespie were obviously [the stand-out bowlers]. I was fortunate enough to be included in the side having had the experience of playing in India in the 1998 and 2001 unsuccessful series," the 51-year-old, who is here as a commentator, told PTI.

"We changed the way we bowled [on previous tours]. We bowled a lot straighter. We used the bouncer with strategic field positions like catching midwicket or two men for the hook shot. Essentially it was bowling to India's strengths, but with the field placement and execution, that worked in our favour. That was the benefit of doing something different compared to [previous tours]," he recollected.

Fast forward to 2023, Australia, whose traditional strength has been fast bowling, are playing three specialist spinners in the second Test with skipper Pat Cummins as the only fast bowling option. The unique selection has also been forced upon due to injuries to seamer Mitchell Starc, pacer Josh Hazlewood and all-rounder Cameron Green.

"The current side's strength also has been three fast bowlers, but because of injuries to Starc and Hazlewood, they have had to change the team combination to maintain the balance of the team. After seeing Nagpur, they have come here backing the spin bowlers. That is why we have got two spinners getting baggy greens in the last two Tests," said Kasprowicz referring to rookie spinners Todd Murphy and Matthew Kunhemann.

The Adam Gilchrist-led side had sealed the series in 2004 with an emphatic 342-run in Nagpur, where a pace-friendly track was laid out for the Australian pace trio of McGrath, Gillespie and Kasprowicz himself. Kasprowicz was quick to butt in at the mention of a green top in Nagpur.

"I won't say wickets have changed a lot, and I would not say Nagpur was a green top. It was better than usual, with more grass cover. The surface had a bit more bounce. The pitches have not changed. It is the same. It hasn't become fashionable to talk about wickets in the lead-up to the series here," assessed Kasprowicz.

From the following series onwards, India and Australia will battle it over five Tests. Over the last decade or so, the rivalry between the two teams has only got more intense, with India getting the better of the Aussies on their previous two tours Down Under. Kasprowicz thinks the rivalry has become even more significant than the Ashes, and rightfully so.

"When we came in 1998, we hadn't been here for some years. Then, you had the 2001 series [which India won]. For extended periods, India was the destination and was seen as a massive challenge. From the BCCI's perspective, they are keen on turning this series into a marquee one. It is bigger than the Ashes, and rightfully so, as you are talking about the two best Test teams in the world," he concluded. It may not look probable at the moment, but Kasprowicz signed off with a 2-1 prediction of the ongoing series in favour of Australia.

(With inputs from PTI)