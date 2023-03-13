Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test: 'Virat Kohli is a class player; didn't give us a chance' - Alex Carey

    First Published Mar 13, 2023, 9:53 AM IST

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: India was on top with the bat, thanks to Virat Kohli's classy innings of 186. Meanwhile, Alex Carey was all praise for him, applauding him for showing how to bat flawlessly on a good batting surface.

    Image credit: PTI

    Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli is someone who would take a chance to score a 'daddy hundred' on a decent batting track and, on Sunday, he showed how to do it, said Australia wicket-keeper Alex Carey. Kohli scored 186 in India's 571 as the fourth and final Test entered the fifth day, and Australia needs to bat out two sessions well to eke out a draw.

    "No surprise, he [Kohli] got in a decent batting track, went big, and showed how to do it. He's a class player and didn't give us a chance. We knew it was going to be tough bowling to Virat. We were able to contain him as much as we could and try to take wickets around him," Carey said at the end of Day 4's play.

    ALSO READ: SHOULD ICC WORLD CUP BE REDUCED TO 40 OVERS? RAVI SHASTRI GIVES HIS TAKE

    Image credit: PTI

    The keeper said that expecting the spectators present to rally behind Kohli is a known thing, and he was ready for the noise decibel levels to go up. "Anytime you come to India and Virat's next in or batting, you know it will be noisy, and he played well today. But, I thought we hung in well," added Carey.

    Image credit: PTI

    Carey made it amply clear in a roundabout manner that an Australian victory is out of the question. "It is going to be a massive challenge. We will focus on that first hour of cricket, and then, we'll see how that unfolds," he felt. India needing the services of middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer was a significant loss, and the visitors were happy to keep the lead down to less than 100 (91).

    ALSO READ: IND VS AUS 2022-23, 4TH TEST - SHADES OF SACHIN TENDULKAR'S EPIC 241 AT SYDNEY IN VIRAT KOHLI'S 28TH CENTURY

    Image credit: PTI

    "I thought we did well today to minimise the lead. They [India] don't have Shreyas [he left the ground for scans and did not return] batting, so we were able to have a change of innings which was nice later in the day," concluded Carey.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Ahmedabad/4th Test: Virat Kohli-Axar Patel frustrate Australia; pushes India to the brink of draw; fans amused-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test: Kohli-Axar frustrate Australia; pushes India to the brink of draw; fans amused

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Ahmedabad/4th Test: Do not know when next I will get a wicket like this - Shubman Gill on his 100-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test: 'Don't know when next I will get a wicket like this' - Gill on his hundred

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Ahmedabad/4th Test: Supporters go bonkers as Virat Kohli scores first Test century in over 4 years-ayh

    'The wait is over!' - Supporters go bonkers as Virat Kohli scores first Test century in over 4 years

    IND vs AUS, India vs Australia, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Ahmedabad/4th Test: Needed to keep it a bit free-flowing - Shubman Gill on his recent good run-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test: 'Needed to keep it a bit free-flowing' - Shubman Gill on his recent good run

    WPL 2023, Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals: Still to get over it - Meg Lanning awestruck by Shafali Verma power-hitting as DC hammers GG by 10 wickets-ayh

    WPL 2023: 'Still to get over it' - Lanning awestruck by Shafali's power-hitting as DC hammers GG by 10 wickets

    Recent Stories

    Oscars Awards 2023: From Rihanna to Lady Gaga and more, best-dressed celebs who upped oomph factor vma

    Oscars Awards 2023: From Rihanna to Lady Gaga and more, best-dressed celebs who upped oomph factor

    Naatu Naatu Wins Oscars 2023: Here's how Deepika Padukone reacts (VIDEO) RBA

    Naatu Naatu Wins Oscars 2023: Here's how Deepika Padukone reacts (VIDEO)

    Should ICC World Cup be reduced to 40 overs? Ravi Shastri gives his take-ayh

    Should ICC World Cup be reduced to 40 overs? Ravi Shastri gives his take

    Atmanirbharta goes supersonic: BrahMos Aerospace set for $2.5 billion Indian Navy order for cruise missiles

    Atmanirbharta goes supersonic: BrahMos Aerospace set for $2.5 billion Indian Navy order for cruise missiles

    Another American bank goes belly-up; why US and global economy have more to worry

    Another American bank goes belly-up; why US and global economy have more to worry

    Recent Videos

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon