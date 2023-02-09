Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: 'After 5 months, playing Test cricket, it's tough' - Ravindra Jadeja post fifer

    First Published Feb 9, 2023, 5:47 PM IST

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: India has taken the attack to Australia on Day 1 of the opening Nagpur Test for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. While Ravindra Jadeja grabbed a fifer, he attested that it was tough playing Test cricket after five months.

    Image credit: PTI

    Team India was all over Australia on Day 1 of the opening Test for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Being played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, the visitors were skittled for 177, while leg-spinner Ravindra Jadeja was the danger man, grasping five wickets. Notably, it was his first Test after a five-month injury lay-off.

    Jadeja had knee surgery after suffering the same during last year's Asia Cup. He returned to competitive cricket last month in the Ranji Trophy, where he grabbed a fifer against Tamil Nadu upon his return. In the meantime, the all-rounder argued it was difficult to play Test cricket after five long months.

    ALSO READ: IND VS AUS 2022-23, 1ST TEST - ROHIT SHARMA'S 15TH TEST 50 ALLOWS INDIA TO TRAIL BY 100 AT STUMPS ON DAY 1

    Image credit: PTI

    After Day 1's play on Thursday, Jadeja told the broadcaster, "Very happy with how I was bowling. I was enjoying my bowling. Playing after five months, playing Test cricket, it's tough. I was prepared for it and worked hard on my fitness and skills at NCA. After a long time, I played a First-Class game and bowled almost 42 overs."

    Image credit: PTI

    "It gave me a lot of confidence to come here and play a Test match. There was no bounce on the wicket. I was targeting the stump-to-stump line. The oddball was spinning, and the oddball was going straight. Being a left-arm spinner, if you get batsmen out caught behind or stumped, you always give credit to the ball," added Jadeja.

    ALSO READ: IND VS AUS 2022-23, 1ST TEST - RAVINDRA JADEJA'S FIFER SKITTLES AUSTRALIA FOR 177; NETIZENS SHOWER ACCLAIM

    Image credit: PTI

    "In Test match cricket, you are happy with whatever wicket you take. I was working hard on my bowling when I was in Bangalore at the NCA. I was bowling for 10-12 hours daily, which greatly helped me. I was working on my rhythm because I knew I must play a Test match and bowl long spells," Jadeja concluded.

