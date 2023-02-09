Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma's 15th Test 50 allows India to trail by 100 at stumps on Day 1

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: India finished Day 1 of the opening Nagpur Test against Australia on top across departments. While Ravindra Jadeja dominated with the ball, Rohit Sharma shone with the bat, thanks to his 15th Test half-century.

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Nagpur/1st Test
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Feb 9, 2023, 5:05 PM IST

    Team India has been on a roll in the longest format, and the side again displayed it on Day 1 of the opening Test against Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Being played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, the hosts finished the day on top, dominating across departments. While leg-spinner Ravindra Jadeja rattled the visitors with the ball, skipper-cum-opener Rohit Sharma struck his 15th Test half-century to help his side finish the day on top.

    After winning the toss and opting to bat, The Australians were restricted to a paltry total of 177. Besides Jadeja, veteran off-spinners Ravichandran Ashwin also bagged three wickets, while seamers Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami also scalped a wicket each, dismantling the Aussies. Only four batters reached the double-figure mark for the visitors, while Marnus Labuschagne (49) was the top scorer.

    ALSO READ: IND VS AUS 2022-23, 1ST TEST - RAVINDRA JADEJA'S FIFER SKITTLES AUSTRALIA FOR 177; NETIZENS SHOWER ACCLAIM

    The Indians were off to a good start, with Rohit (56*) and KL Rahul (20) putting on a 76-run opening partnership before the latter was caught and bowled off the debuting off-spinner Todd Murphy. Ashwin came out as the night watchman, as he and Rohit batted out the final over of the day, with India being at 77/1 at stumps and trailing by 100 runs.

    So far, Rohit has faced 69 deliveries, hitting nine fours and a six at a strike rate of 81.16. Four bowlers have been utilised for the Kangaroos, while pacer Scott Boland has also been economically practical. However, skipper-cum-pacer Pat Cummins was the most expensive of all, giving away 27 at 6.80 in just four overs.

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2023, 5:05 PM IST
