    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: Ravindra Jadeja's fifer skittles Australia for 177; netizens shower acclaim

    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Feb 9, 2023, 3:13 PM IST

    It was a top bowling display by India, especially the spinners, in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series on Day 1 on Thursday. Being played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur, the visitors were jittered for 177, thanks to the effective five-wicket haul by the returning leg-spinner Ravindra Jadeja.

    After winning the toss, while Pat Cummins and co rightfully opted to bat, they were off to a horror start, losing both the openers with just a couple of runs on the board, thanks to seamers Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami. While Marnus Labuschagne (49) and Steven Smith (37) came up with a fightback of an 82-run stand for the third wicket, Jadeja sprang into the action, getting the former stumped.

    The Australians were quickly down to 109/5, with Jadeja also trapping Smith leg-before before knocking over Matt Renshaw (0). Peter Handscomb (31) and Alex Carey (36) added 53 for the sixth wicket. However, veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin forced the latter to play on, as it was his landmark 450th Test haul.

    Thereon, the Aussies hardly had any answer to India's lethal spin attack, with Ashwin getting rid of Cummins (6) and Scott Boland (1). At the same time, Jadeja had Handscomb and Toss Murphy's (0) numbers, which happened to be his 11th fifer in the format. Barring leg-spinner Axar Patel, the remaining four Indian bowlers were on the wicket list, while Jadeja was the most economical, as the netizens had high acclaim for the latter.

