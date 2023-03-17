Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Thalaiva in the house': Twitter explodes as Rajinikanth graces Wankhede for IND vs AUS ODI (WATCH)

    IND vs AUS: India is in a gripping contest against Australia in the opening Mumbai ODI. Meanwhile, 'Superstar' Rajinikanth graced the Wankhede Stadium with his presence, and fans exploded with their reactions on social media.

    Thalaiva in the house: Twitter explodes as Rajinikanth graces Wankhede Stadium for IND vs AUS
    First Published Mar 17, 2023, 7:47 PM IST

    Team India is engaging in an encounter against Australia in Friday's opening One-Day International (ODI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It is turning out to be a low-scoring thriller, as both teams stand a fair chance to win this tie, while the match was made even more interesting after it was spotted that 'Superstar' Rajinikanth graced the venue with his presence.

    While fans who flocked to the venue were mostly unaware of the development until the cameras panned upon Rajinikanth, showing him seated in the hospitality area with Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla seated right behind him. Immediately upon spotting him on the giant screen, the crowd gave a tremendous roar, while they also took to social media to express their astonishment and pay him their respects.

    ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st ODI - Supporters acclaim Siraj-Shami show as their three-for halts Australia at 188

    Notably, Rajinikanth was also last seen at the Wankhede a decade ago, during the ICC World Cup 2011 Final between India and Sri Lanka, which the hosts won, as skipper MS Dhoni hit the winning six to hand India its second CWC and the third International Cricket Council (ICC) title.

    As for the game, the Australians were bundled out for a paltry 188, despite getting off to a positive start, with pacers Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami wreaking havoc with three wickets each. In reply, the Indians were off to a torrid start, having lost half of their side while still over 70 runs away from the target by the 28th over.

    Last Updated Mar 17, 2023, 8:10 PM IST
