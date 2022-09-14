Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis ruled out with injuries

    First Published Sep 14, 2022, 3:43 PM IST

    India will be taking on Australia in three T20Is from Tuesday. However, the Australians have suffered setbacks, as Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc and Marcus Stoinis have been ruled out due to injuries.

    Image credit: Getty

    Australia will miss out on the services of all-rounders Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis, along with seamer Mitchell Starc, in the upcoming three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) tour of India. The trio was ruled of the series on Wednesday due to respective injuries. While Starc has suffered a knee injury, Marsh and Stoinis have been nursing ankle and side issues, respectively. As per cricket.com.au, the injuries happen to be minor. However, Cricket Australia (CA) decided not to risk the players, keeping in mind the ICC T20 World Cup, which will be played in Australia from next month. The recent development will deplete the Australian side further, with explosive opener David Warner already rested for the tour.

    Image credit: Getty

    The Australian selectors have decided to add Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams and Sean Abbott as replacements for Starc, Marsh and Stoinis. While Marsh and Stoinis were injured during the One-Day International (ODI) series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand, Starc was a late exclusion after undergoing a scan on his knee on Wednesday.

    ALSO READ: 'Some people retire once' - Amit Mishra slams Shahid Afridi suggesting Virat Kohli to retire

    Image credit: Getty

    Australia will play three T20Is in India, starting in Mohali on September 20, then Nagpur on September 23 and Hyderabad on September 25. After the whirlwind India tour, Australia will play the T20I series against the Windies and England at home. The series would be a part of its build-up for the T20WC.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BCCI is an autonomous body, cannot micro-manage its functioning - Supreme Court-ayh

    'BCCI is an autonomous body, cannot micro-manage its functioning' - Supreme Court

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: BCCI to bring back sky-blue jersey? Fans react to announcement video-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: BCCI to bring back sky-blue jersey? Fans react to announcement video

    His Legacy will live on - Tributes and wishes pour in on Shane Warne 53rd birth anniversary-ayh

    'His Legacy will live on' - Tributes and wishes pour in on Shane Warne's 53rd birth anniversary

    And she says Yes: Cricketer Arjun Hoysala picturesque proposal to Veda Krishnamurthy wins hearts-ayh

    'And, she says Yes': Cricketer Arjun Hoysala's picturesque proposal to Veda Krishnamurthy wins hearts

    Asia Cup 2022 Final: Hope we brought some smiles to the faces of Sri Lanka people - Bhanuka Rajapaksha-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022 Final: 'Hope we brought some smiles to the faces of Lanka people' - Rajapaksha

    Recent Stories

    Juhi Chawla to Madhuri Dixit Raveena Tandon 8 actresses of 90s who made it big on OTT drb

    Juhi Chawla to Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon, 8 actresses of 90s who made it big on OTT

    Crushing Hustles to the Top Says Young Serial Entrepreneur Ramees TC-snt

    Crushing Hustles to the Top “Says Young Serial Entrepreneur Ramees TC

    Hairdresser from Greece sets record, cuts hair in just 47 seconds - gps

    Watch: Hairdresser from Greece sets record, cuts hair in just 47 seconds

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: NCPCR asks EC to Take action against Rahul Gandhi for 'misusing' kids AJR

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: NCPCR asks EC to Take action against Rahul Gandhi for 'misusing' kids

    Power subsidy to those who register, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal; application open - adt

    Power subsidy to those who register, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal; application open

    Recent Videos

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon