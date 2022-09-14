IND vs AUS 2022-23: Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis ruled out with injuries

India will be taking on Australia in three T20Is from Tuesday. However, the Australians have suffered setbacks, as Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc and Marcus Stoinis have been ruled out due to injuries.

Australia will miss out on the services of all-rounders Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis, along with seamer Mitchell Starc, in the upcoming three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) tour of India. The trio was ruled of the series on Wednesday due to respective injuries. While Starc has suffered a knee injury, Marsh and Stoinis have been nursing ankle and side issues, respectively. As per cricket.com.au, the injuries happen to be minor. However, Cricket Australia (CA) decided not to risk the players, keeping in mind the ICC T20 World Cup, which will be played in Australia from next month. The recent development will deplete the Australian side further, with explosive opener David Warner already rested for the tour.

The Australian selectors have decided to add Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams and Sean Abbott as replacements for Starc, Marsh and Stoinis. While Marsh and Stoinis were injured during the One-Day International (ODI) series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand, Starc was a late exclusion after undergoing a scan on his knee on Wednesday. ALSO READ: 'Some people retire once' - Amit Mishra slams Shahid Afridi suggesting Virat Kohli to retire

