Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Some people retire once' - Amit Mishra slams Shahid Afridi suggesting Virat Kohli to retire

    First Published Sep 14, 2022, 12:44 PM IST

    Shahid Afridi recently suggested Virat Kohli retire from international cricket instead of getting dropped from the side. However, Amit Mishra has slammed Afridi, taking a dig at his multiple retirements.

    Image credit: Getty

    Former Indian skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli bounced back to his usual best, finishing as India's highest run-scorer in Asia Cup 2022. He also slammed his first international century in nearly three years, enough to earn his place in the Indian side for the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next month. However, former Pakistani skipper and all-rounder, Shahid Afridi feels that the Indian has become inconsistent and will lead to him getting dropped from the side irregularly. Instead, he thinks that Kohli should retire from international cricket. However, former Indian leg-spinner Amit Mishra has slammed the Pakistani and taken a dig at his multiple retirements.

    Image credit: Getty

    Mishra wrote on his Twitter handle, "Dear Afridi, some people retire only once, so please spare Virat Kohli from all this." Afridi had retired multiple times before finally hanging up his boots in 2017. Although he continues to play franchise cricket at times, he is done and dusted with international cricket, while his multiple retirements led to him being trolled by the fans.

    ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma enjoys 'Koffee with Kohli'; Chakda Xpress star shares pictures of love-filled conversation

    Image credit: Getty

    It all began after Afridi recently stated on Samaa TV, "The way Virat has played to date, it was initially a struggle before making a name for himself. He is a champion, and I believe there will be a stage when you near retirement. However, in that case, the purpose should be to retire on a high."

    Image credit: Getty

    "He [Kohli] should avoid the stage where he is dropped from the side and instead call it a day while he is at his peak. It rarely happens, though. Only a few players make such a decision, especially cricketers from Asia Cup. Still, I feel when Virat will hang up, he would do it in style and presumably in the same fashion like he began his career," added Afridi.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BCCI is an autonomous body, cannot micro-manage its functioning - Supreme Court-ayh

    'BCCI is an autonomous body, cannot micro-manage its functioning' - Supreme Court

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: BCCI to bring back sky-blue jersey? Fans react to announcement video-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: BCCI to bring back sky-blue jersey? Fans react to announcement video

    His Legacy will live on - Tributes and wishes pour in on Shane Warne 53rd birth anniversary-ayh

    'His Legacy will live on' - Tributes and wishes pour in on Shane Warne's 53rd birth anniversary

    And she says Yes: Cricketer Arjun Hoysala picturesque proposal to Veda Krishnamurthy wins hearts-ayh

    'And, she says Yes': Cricketer Arjun Hoysala's picturesque proposal to Veda Krishnamurthy wins hearts

    Asia Cup 2022 Final: Hope we brought some smiles to the faces of Sri Lanka people - Bhanuka Rajapaksha-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022 Final: 'Hope we brought some smiles to the faces of Lanka people' - Rajapaksha

    Recent Stories

    Video and Photos Bechari Pant Pahenna Bhul Gay Malaika Arora gets trolled for her latest look RBA

    Video and Photos: ‘Bechari Pant Pahenna Bhul Gayi’ - Malaika Arora gets trolled for her latest look

    football Champions League: Barcelona Robert Lewandowski focused on future after 'tough evening' against Bayern Munich snt

    Champions League: Barcelona's Lewandowski focused on future after 'tough evening' against Bayern Munich

    Watch Video of kids sitting in the open boot of a moving car goes viral; Netizens loads with criticism-tgy

    Watch: Video of kids sitting in the open boot of a moving car goes viral; Netizens loads with criticism

    Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli discuss their upcoming movie: Director says, 'It will be a globetrotting action adventure' RBA

    SS Rajamouli on upcoming Mahesh Babu movie: 'It will be a globetrotting action adventure'

    Preps on for Alia Bhatt baby shower details inside drb

    Preps on for Alia Bhatt’s baby shower; details inside

    Recent Videos

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon