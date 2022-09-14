'Some people retire once' - Amit Mishra slams Shahid Afridi suggesting Virat Kohli to retire

Shahid Afridi recently suggested Virat Kohli retire from international cricket instead of getting dropped from the side. However, Amit Mishra has slammed Afridi, taking a dig at his multiple retirements.

Former Indian skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli bounced back to his usual best, finishing as India's highest run-scorer in Asia Cup 2022. He also slammed his first international century in nearly three years, enough to earn his place in the Indian side for the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next month. However, former Pakistani skipper and all-rounder, Shahid Afridi feels that the Indian has become inconsistent and will lead to him getting dropped from the side irregularly. Instead, he thinks that Kohli should retire from international cricket. However, former Indian leg-spinner Amit Mishra has slammed the Pakistani and taken a dig at his multiple retirements.

Mishra wrote on his Twitter handle, "Dear Afridi, some people retire only once, so please spare Virat Kohli from all this." Afridi had retired multiple times before finally hanging up his boots in 2017. Although he continues to play franchise cricket at times, he is done and dusted with international cricket, while his multiple retirements led to him being trolled by the fans.

It all began after Afridi recently stated on Samaa TV, "The way Virat has played to date, it was initially a struggle before making a name for himself. He is a champion, and I believe there will be a stage when you near retirement. However, in that case, the purpose should be to retire on a high."

