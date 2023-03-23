IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th ODI: 'Need to understand where we need to improve' - Rohit after series loss

IND vs AUS 2022-23: India succumbed to a 21-run upset in the final Chennai ODI to Australia on Wednesday, losing its first home ODI series in four years. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma called for the need to identify the areas for improvement.

Image credit: PTI

Poor application and its failure to build substantial partnerships was the reason for India's downfall while chasing a target of 270, which was not so hefty, according to skipper Rohit Sharma. After four years, India lost a bilateral One-Day International (ODI) series at home, and Australia, under Aaron Finch, beat Virat Kohli's side in 2019. "I don't think it was too many runs [269]. The wicket was challenging towards the second half. We didn't bat well. Partnerships are crucial, and we failed to do that today," Sharma voiced after the failure. What he found disappointing was that the Indian players have come up the ranks playing on these slow turners. ALSO READ: IND VS AUS 2022-23, 4TH ODI - ZAMPA'S 4-FOR HANDS INDIA MAIDEN HOME SERIES LOSS IN 4 YEARS; FANS UPSET

Image credit: PTI

"The mode of dismissals... you are born and brought up on these wickets. Sometimes you need to apply yourself and give yourself a chance. One batter needed to carry on and take the game deep. But, all of us were trying our best; it just didn't happen," added Rohit. However, Rohit feels that the nine home ODIs since January have ensured plenty of positives for the 'Men in Blue' ahead of this year's ICC World Cup.

Image credit: PTI