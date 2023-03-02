Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'It is the greatest bit of rubbish' - Ian Chappell on players, administrators influencing pitch preparations

    First Published Mar 2, 2023, 11:09 AM IST

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: The Indian pitches have been under the scanner during the ongoing Tests against Australia. While rumours circulated that the players and administrator were influencing pitch preparations, Ian Chappell is not buying it.

    Image credit: Getty

    Former Australia captain Ian Chappell has come down hard on the theory of home teams making demands for a specific type of pitches in Test cricket, saying that curators should be allowed the freedom to prepare the surfaces. Chappell's comments came after the end of the first day's play in the third Test between India and Australia at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

    The hosts were rolled over for a paltry 109, and the visitors edged ahead at the stumps with an impressive show of disciplined batting, reaching 156/4 with a vital 47-run lead. "Should players and administrators tell the curators how to prepare the pitch and what sort of pitch they want? It is the greatest bit of rubbish I have ever heard," Chappell told ESPNCricinfo.

    ALSO READ: IND VS AUS 2022-23, 3RD TEST: 'IT MAKES A MOCKERY OF TEST CRICKET' - DILIP VENGSARKAR CRITICAL OF INDORE TRACK

    Image credit: PTI

    Chappell was categorical that the 22-yard strip is the curator's domain and no one should interfere and make unjust demands. "The pitch should be left to the curator. The curator produces what he thinks is a good pitch, and then you, as players, get on and play on it. Once you have got the administrators and cricketers telling people what they think the pitch should be, you are asking for trouble," he added.

    Image credit: PTI

    Chappell said pitch curators should be given the freedom to prepare balanced pitches. "I don't think there is a curator alive who can say to you honestly, 'look, I am going to prepare this sort of pitch' because things can go wrong very easily," he measured. Preparing a rank-turner is the riskiest of assignments that curators get as they still determine how it would pan out, as it happened on Wednesday during the third Test.

    ALSO READ: 'RAVICHANDRAN ASHWIN IS A FAVOURITE TO GET INTO INDIA'S ALL-TIME XI SQUAD' - RAVI SHASTRI

    Image credit: PTI

    "If somebody says we want you to produce a turner, there is every chance it will turn out badly because, as I say, no one can predict unless they are trying to prepare a good surface that suits everybody, then I think you are risking way too much. Any player or administrator who goes to a curator and asks for a certain type of pitch should be told to go and jump in the lake," he concluded.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, 3rd Test: It makes a mockery of Test cricket - Dilip Vengsarkar critical of Indore track-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'It makes a mockery of Test cricket' - Dilip Vengsarkar critical of Indore track

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 3rd Test: Do not think anyone played poor or rash cricket - Vikram Rathour on Indian collpase-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: 'Don't think anyone played poor or rash cricket' - Vikram Rathour on Indian collpase

    IND vs AUS 2023, 3rd Test: After maiden five-wicket haul, Kuhnemann reveals Jadeja, Ashwin's influence snt

    IND vs AUS 2023, 3rd Test: After maiden five-wicket haul, Kuhnemann reveals Jadeja, Ashwin's influence

    WPL 2023: More power to Harmanpreet - MI Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani hails Kaur appointment as skipper-ayh

    WPL 2023: 'More power to Harmanpreet' - MI owner Nita Ambani hails Kaur's appointment as skipper

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Indore/3rd Test: Despite Ravindra Jadeja show, fans miffed with India overall performance against Australia on Day 1-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Despite Ravindra Jadeja's show, fans miffed with India's overall performance on Day 1

    Recent Stories

    Adani Hindenburg row: Supreme Court constitutes expert panel, directs SEBI for probe AJR

    Adani-Hindenburg row: Supreme Court constitutes expert panel, directs SEBI for probe

    Adani Hindenburg Report SC gives SEBI 2 months to probe charges, sets up panel that includes Nandan Nilakeni

    Adani-Hindenburg Report: SC gives SEBI 2 months to probe charges, sets up panel that includes Nandan Nilakeni

    When is Holika Dahan? Know date, muhurat time, significance and all you need to know RBA

    When is Holika Dahan? Know date, muhurat time, significance and all you need to know

    Tripura Election 2023 Counting of Votes leads results live updates BJP Congress Tipra Motha Party gcw

    Tripura Election 2023: BJP emerges as single largest party

    Sagardighi bypoll counting of votes live updates leads and results winner Trinamool Congress

    Sagardighi Bypoll Result: Congress party's Byron Biswas set to dethrone Trinamool Congress

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon