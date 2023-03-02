'Ravichandran Ashwin is a favourite to get into India's all-time XI squad' - Ravi Shastri

Ravichandran Ashwin is India's one of the most reliable spinners on any given surface, especially in India. Consequently, Ravi Shastri feels that the veteran "is a favourite to get into India's all-time XI squad".

Image credit: PTI

Ravichandran Ashwin should be "right up there" among India's all-time greats, and his spin twin Ravindra Jadeja is also isn't far behind, feels former India head coach Ravi Shastri. Ashwin and Jadeja have emerged as one of the deadliest duos in world cricket, as they picked a staggering 462 wickets between them in the 45 Tests they played together. The duo collected 16 wickets in the Delhi Test against Australia to add to their 15 in the first Test at Nagpur as India took a 2-0 lead in the four-Test series. On Wednesday, Ashwin, who took 463 Test wickets in his illustrious 12-year international career, replaced England's James Anderson as the No. 1 bowler in the ICC Test rankings. ALSO READ: IND VS AUS, 3RD TEST - RAVINDRA JADEJA BECOMES 2ND INDIAN TO CLAIM 500 INTERNATIONAL WICKETS, SCORE 5,000 RUNS

Image credit: Getty

"I never compare eras, but the record that he [Ashwin] has - especially in Indian conditions - would make him a favourite to get into that [all-time XI] squad. In Indian conditions, he's something else. You've seen some great spinners in the past. He's right up there. And, the fact that he can get you runs at crucial stages makes all the difference," Shastri told The ICC Review.

Image credit: PTI

The 60-year-old Shastri, who coached India till the 2021 T20 World Cup, is also impressed with Jadeja's impressive run in the last 18 months and feels the left-arm spin all-rounder can join Ashwin in India's all-time XI. "He [Jadeja] will start to get the credit [he deserves] now. There's no question about it. The last year, year-and-a-half, he's been simply outstanding because he's realised his potential," Shastri said. ALSO READ: IND VS AUS, 3RD TEST: 'DON'T THINK ANYONE PLAYED POOR OR RASH CRICKET' - VIKRAM RATHOUR ON INDIAN COLLPASE

Image credit: PTI

Jadeja claimed his career-best bowling figures of seven for 42 in the second innings of the Delhi Test to finish with match figures of 10/110. It was his second 10-wicket haul in 62 Tests in which he has 250 plus wickets. He has also scored 2,619 runs, with two of his three Test centuries coming in the last 12 months.

Image credit: Getty

"He gives you nothing, and it's a nightmare [for opposition batters]. Especially if you're not in good form and are in the opposition as a batsman, you'll have nightmares. You'll have Jadeja in your dreams because the guy gives you nothing. If it's a track where the ball is up and down, he can be even more dangerous than Ashwin. Ashwin, anyway, has the guy [with his] skill. But here, this guy [Jadeja] can have you on edge because one ball will skip through, one ball will turn, and he gives you nothing. His accuracy is so good that there are hardly any loose balls on offer," added Shastri. ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2023, 3rd Test - After maiden five-wicket haul, Kuhnemann reveals Jadeja, Ashwin's influence

Image credit: PTI