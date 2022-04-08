India to play 2 T20 warm-up matches during England tour
India will be touring England this year for a Test, three ODIs and three T20Is. Meanwhile, India will also be playing a couple of warm-up matches.
India will be touring England in July for a complete tour. The tour would comprise the remaining Test from last year, besides having three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). Meanwhile, India will be involved in a couple of T20 warm-up matches against Derbyshire and Northamptonshire. The matches will be played on July 1 and 3, which would supposedly clash with the Test match at Edgbaston in Birmingham from July 1-5.
The match against Derbyshire will be played in the evening at the Incora County Ground in Derby. In contrast, the second match against Northamptonshire will happen at the County Ground in Northampton. The Test will be a continuation of the five-Test series from last year, in which India leads 2-1, while it was postponed due to a COVID outbreak in the Indian camp just a couple of days before it was to be played at Old Trafford in Manchester.
Before the India tour, England will be hosting New Zealand for three Tests, followed by South Africa after the India tour in three ODIs and T20Is each.
Schedule for India's tour of England 2022
5th Test: July 1-5 (Birmingham)
1st T20I: July 7 (Southampton)
2nd T20I: July 9 (Birmingham)
3rd T20I: July 10 (Nottingham)
1st ODI: July 12 (The Oval)
2nd ODI: July 14 (Lord's)
3rd ODI: July 17 (Manchester)