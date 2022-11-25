IND vs NZ 2022-23: India leads ICC CWC Super League standings despite Auckland ODI failure to New Zealand

IND vs NZ 2022-23: India was trounced by seven wickets by New Zealand in the opening Auckland ODI on Friday. Meanwhile, the former leads the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings despite the flop.

Image credit: Getty

Hosts India continued to top the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League standings despite suffering a seven-wicket defeat against New Zealand in the opening One-Day International (ODI). However, the BlackCaps climbed to the fourth position by that win. India is at the top with 129 points from 19 matches, followed by England (125 points from 18 games), Australia (120 points from 18 matches), New Zealand (120 points from 16 games) and Bangladesh (120 points from 18 games). New Zealand rose in the League standings on the back of brilliant knocks from Tom Latham and Kane Williamson in the first ODI against India at Eden Park in Auckland.

Image credit: Getty

The win gave New Zealand 10 CWCSL points. At the 20-over mark in the chase, it did not look like New Zealand would pull off the chase. The BlackCaps were on the backfoot after losing three wickets for 88. After that, the game was dominated by New Zealand, with Latham leading the charge with a fiery 104-ball 145 not out - his highest score in ODIs. ALSO READ: IND VS NZ 2022-23, AUCKLAND ODI: 'NOT EASY TO DIRECTLY COME FROM INDIA AND PLAY HERE' - IYER

Image credit: Getty

Williamson was happy to play second fiddle with a patient 98-ball unbeaten 94. The fourth-wicket stand worth unbeaten 221 runs helped New Zealand pull off its second-highest chase against India in ODIs. Each team earns 10 points for a win, five for a tie/no result/abandoned match, and zero for a loss.

Image credit: PTI