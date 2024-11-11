IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Gambhir reveals Bumrah to lead, KL Rahul likely to open if Rohit Sharma is unavailable

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Gautam Gambhir discusses Indian team selection, Rohit Sharma's possible absence, and the importance of training ahead of India's Test series in Australia.

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir on Monday confirmed that Jasprit Bumrah, the designated vice-captain, will lead the team in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 against Australia in Perth if regular captain Rohit Sharma is unavailable due to personal reasons. With the second batch of the Indian squad set to depart for Australia, Gambhir addressed the uncertainty around Rohit's participation, stating that the situation would be clarified closer to the first Test.

“Look, at the moment there is no confirmation, but we guys will let you know exactly what the situation will be. Hopefully, he is going to be available, but everything you want to get to know before the start of the series. Bumrah is the vice-captain, so obviously he will (lead the team). If Rohit is not available, he is going to lead in Perth,” Gambhir said.

Rohit Sharma's possible absence leaves a gap at the top of India's batting order, with Gambhir suggesting that KL Rahul and Abhimanyu Easwaran, both of whom featured in the unofficial Tests against Australia A, are the leading candidates to open potentially alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal. “Obviously, there is Easwaran, there is KL there (in Australia). We will take a call closer to the first Test match if Rohit is not available,” Gambhir said. “There are options there. It is not that there are no options. There are quite a lot of options in this spot. Once it gets closer to the first Test match, we will try and play the best playing XI who is going to do the job for us,” he added.

"Yeah, because there are times when you go with the experienced players as well, I think and that is the quality of a man that he (Rahul) can actually bat at the top of the order, he can bat at number 3 and he can actually bat at number 6 as well," said the former southpaw. "So you need quite a lot of talent to be doing these kind of jobs as well and he has kept wickets in one day format as well. So imagine how many countries have players like KL who can actually open the batting and can bat at number 6 as well? So I feel that if needed be, I think he (Rahul) can do the job for us, especially if Rohit is not available for the first Test match," Gambhir said.

Gautam Gambhir also backed uncapped all-rounder Nitish Rana, despite his first-class batting average of 21, to deliver in the upcoming series, selecting him over veteran pace-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur. “It is also about moving forward and I feel that this is the best set of players that we have selected to do the job for the country,” Gambhir indicated that doors are closed on Shardul for the timebeing. Shardul was one of India's heroes at the Gabba, taking crucial wickets and scoring a vital half-century. He has also been a key seamer all-rounder in SENA countries. “We have picked the best squad who can do the job for us. Nitish Reddy, we all know that how incredibly talented he is and if given an option, he will deliver for us,” Gambhir said while continuing to back the Andhra player.

Gambhir also addressed the exclusion of promising pacer Harshit Rana from India A's tour to Australia. Despite impressing with a five-wicket haul and a half-century in First-Class cricket, Rana was not included, with Gambhir explaining that the management felt it was important for him to rest and not overburden him with extra games. “The thing is (that) he had played a First-Class game against Assam (took five-for and scored half-century) and he did reasonably well. We all thought that he has had enough bowling under his belt rather than just sending and playing him another First-Class game,” Gambhir said. “For us, it is important for a fast bowler to be fresh as well. It is going to be a long tour, it is going to be a five-Test match series. The bowling coach, the physios and the trainers thought that he has had enough under his belt and that was one of the reasons,” he added.

With Mohammed Shami absent and significant pressure on Jasprit Bumrah to lead the pace attack, Gambhir believes the bowling unit remains potent, despite having three inexperienced speedsters in Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, and Akash Deep. "We have got quality. We have got tall guys who can hit the deck like Prasidh and Harshit. All five guys have different skill sets. That makes our fast bowling attack very very potent," he said.

Gambhir, traveling with the second batch of the Indian squad on Monday, stated that adapting to the conditions in Australia over the next 10 days will be crucial for the team's success. “We have got a lot of experienced players who have been to Australia a lot many times. Their experience will come in handy for the young players as well. These 10 days are going to be very crucial but come 22nd morning, we should be absolutely ready and ready to fire from ball one,” he added.

