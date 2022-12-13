Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'David Warner firmly in our thoughts for India tour' - Andrew McDonald

    First Published Dec 13, 2022, 12:37 PM IST

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Australia will be touring India for a four-Test series in February 2023. Meanwhile, head coach Andrew McDonald has affirmed that David Warner is in line to travel despite his bust-up over CA's leadership ban.

    Image credit: Getty

    Australian head coach Andrew McDonald has dispelled all suspicions over explosive opener David Warner's Test career. He says that the veteran southpaw "at this stage" is very much in view for 2023's tour of India, despite his inferior run in the format. Warner averaged just 25.5 in the recently-concluded two-Test series versus the Windies and has a 23.00 average in nine five-day matches in 2022. But McDonald supported Warner to come good in the three Tests versus South Africa, beginning Saturday in Brisbane, sealing a spot for the India tour in February-March next year.

    Image credit: Getty

    "We'll see what happens in the next three Test matches, but at this stage, he's [Warner] firmly in our thoughts for India," McDonald told the Australian media. At 36, Warner is in the twilight phase of his career, having already declared that he will decide on his Test cricket future following the season.

    Image credit: Getty

    "If we keep picking him [Warner], and he makes runs, you know he's back. And if you keep picking him and he doesn't, he's probably on the fade. I think it's as simple as that. He's in our plans for the immediate future, and we'll see what unfolds from there," McDonald said.

    Image credit: Getty

    The coach added he was not worried about Warner's current form. "His [Warner's] appetite for the work, in and around training, is still there. He's busy at the crease, and you've seen signs that he is going well. He's just found different ways to get out, and sometimes that can happen," McDonald declared.

    Image credit: Getty

    "He's [Warner's] eager to continue at this stage. He hasn't hinted at anything else. We are building towards a World Test Championship as well, and he wants to be part of that, so that's a clear focus for us, and we've got South Africa as a part of that. And then, on to India. So, there's no indication of anything else now," concluded McDonald. Australia will tour India for four Tests and three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) from February 9 in Nagpur.

    (With inputs from PTI)

