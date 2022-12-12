Rahane, Ishant likely to be removed from BCCI's central contracts; Suryakumar, Gill in line for promotion

BCCI will be launching its renewed central contracts next year. Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane and Ishant Sharma look set to miss out, while Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill are likely to be promoted.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will likely remove out-of-favour Test specialists, middle-order batter Ajinkya Rahane and pacer Ishant Sharma, from its annual central contracts. On the other hand, young opener Shubman Gill and middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav may get a promotion when the list for the 2022-23 season is finalised during the Board's Apex Council meeting on December 21. Hardik Pandya, who is seen as the future Twenty20 International (T20I) captain, is likely to get a promotion to Group B from C. The meeting, which has 12 items on the agenda, will be held via video conference.

A review of the Indian team's performance in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 and Bangladesh ODIs is not part of the agenda. Still, if the chairperson deems it necessary, non-listed items can be considered for discussion. In a novel gesture, the Apex Council will also ratify a one-time payment for V Jaydevan, whose rain-rule formula has been used in domestic white-ball games for over a decade. At the international level, ICC uses the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method (DLS). In contrast, JVD is used for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy and erstwhile Deodhar Trophy and Challenger Trophy.

Changes in Central Contract

One of the essential items on the agenda is the "Retainership Contract" of senior men and women cricketers. It is understood that former vice-captain Rahane and speedster Ishant, out of India contention, will be axed from the new list. Stumper-batter Wriddhiman Saha will also be axed from the list, as he was explicitly told at the start of the year that he wouldn't be selected for India again.

An A+ contract offers ₹7 crore, Group A ₹5 crore, Group B ₹3 crore and Group C offers ₹1 crore to the cricketers. The BCCI uses multiple metrics in consultation with national selectors to determine the gradation system. A+ and A are two categories where the players are either all-format regulars or at least certainty in Tests along with one of the two white-ball formats. To be in Group B, a cricketer has to play at least two formats, while group C is primarily for single-format players.

Also, one needs to play a specific number of international games (per format) for inclusion in the list. The promotion, however, is performance-based, and ICC ranking is also considered. "Surya was in Group C, but his performance in the last year warrants a promotion to Group B at least, if not A. He is currently world No. 1 in T20I ICC rankings and is a serious contender in ODI team also," a senior official, who is privy to the developments, told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Gill, now a two-format regular (Tests and ODIs), can expect a promotion from Group C to B. Someone like young keeper-opener Ishan Kishan, who has played many international games across two formats in 2022, is likely to enter the list. All-rounder Pandya, who has now led the national team in two T20I away series, might be included in Group B after a string of consistent shows. He was demoted to Group C last year after missing a significant part of last season due to a back injury.

Other items on agenda

The BCCI will also discuss the status of two of its premier jersey sponsors -- Edu-tech giant BYJUs and kit sponsor MPL. An Infrastructure sub-committee will also be formed, and the upgradation of five venues will also be discussed. The appointment of consultancy firm Grant Thornton is also on the agenda list.

The venues for India's home series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand (ODIs and T20Is) and Australia (Tests and ODIs) have already been announced. The Council will ratify it along with the new Cricket Advisory Committee, headed by former Test cricketer Ashok Malhotra.

(With inputs from PTI)