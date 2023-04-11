ICC World Cup 2023: Amid complaints of poor facilities in stadiums, BCCI's massive upgrade plans revealed

ICC World Cup 2023: With nearly six months to go for the global event, there have been complaints of poor stadium facilities, as BCCI has revealed its mega plans to upgrade the venues.

Image credit: PTI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning a massive renovation with an estimated cost of over ₹500 crore of at least five significant stadiums in India ahead of the 2023 ICC World Cup in October-November. The game has attracted colossal money over the past ten years, making BCCI, the richest board in the world, wealthier. However, the stoic fan, who has made the game what it has become, needs more basic facilities at most venues nationwide.

During the India-Australia Test series in February-March, fans had vented their ire over the lack of clean toilets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Unsurprisingly, Delhi is among the five venues that underwent a gap assessment from the BCCI. A gap assessment outlines the gaps between an organisation's current and ideal future state.

