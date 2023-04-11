Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC World Cup 2023: Amid complaints of poor facilities in stadiums, BCCI's massive upgrade plans revealed

    First Published Apr 11, 2023, 3:28 PM IST

    ICC World Cup 2023: With nearly six months to go for the global event, there have been complaints of poor stadium facilities, as BCCI has revealed its mega plans to upgrade the venues.

    Image credit: PTI

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning a massive renovation with an estimated cost of over ₹500 crore of at least five significant stadiums in India ahead of the 2023 ICC World Cup in October-November. The game has attracted colossal money over the past ten years, making BCCI, the richest board in the world, wealthier. However, the stoic fan, who has made the game what it has become, needs more basic facilities at most venues nationwide.

    During the India-Australia Test series in February-March, fans had vented their ire over the lack of clean toilets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Unsurprisingly, Delhi is among the five venues that underwent a gap assessment from the BCCI. A gap assessment outlines the gaps between an organisation's current and ideal future state.

    Image credit: Getty

    As per the list accessed by PTI, the other venues are Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mohali, and Mumbai, the Wankhede in Mumbai had undergone renovation before the India-Australia One-Day Internationals (ODIs) last month after a fan complained of poor sanitary conditions at the famous stadium. The projected renovation cost at the five venues runs into hundreds of crores.

    Image credit: Getty

    Even if one doesn't factor in the cost of roof renovation, which is not possible, at least in Delhi, due to structural flaws at the venue, the prices are enormous. It will cost ₹100 crore to revamp the Delhi stadium, ₹117.17 crore for Hyderabad, ₹127.47 crore for the iconic Eden Gardens at Kolkata, ₹79.46 crore for the ageing Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohali and ₹78.82 crore for Wankhede. The costs increase drastically if roof work is involved.

    Image credit: Getty

    Twelve venues have been shortlisted to host CWC games, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Indore, Rajkot, Mumbai and Ahmedabad, the likely venue for the final. Forty-eight games will be played in the 46-day International Cricket Council (ICC) event. India last hosted the CWC in 2011 when the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team lifted the trophy.

    (With inputs from PTI)

