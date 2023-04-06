Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Injured Kane Williamson to undergo surgery, likely to miss ODI World Cup 2023

    Following the injury, Kane Williamson returned to New Zealand and scans confirmed that he had ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament of his right knee.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 6, 2023, 10:06 AM IST

    New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is likely to miss the ODI World Cup in India later this year after suffering a severe knee injury while playing his first match for Gujarat Giants in the ongoing IPL.

    Following the injury, Williamson returned to New Zealand and scans on Tuesday confirmed that he had ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament of his right knee. Williamson suffered the injury while fielding for Gujarat Titans against Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad.

    On receiving the news, Williamson acknowledged the support he had received from his franchise and NZC following the injury.

    "I've received great support over the past few days and want to thank both the Gujarat Titans and New Zealand Cricket for that," he said. "Naturally it's disappointing to get such an injury, but my focus now is on having the surgery and starting rehab. It's going to take some time, but I'll be doing everything I can to get back on the field as soon as possible," Williamson added.

    According to the standard rehabilitation period for such an injury, Williamson is unlikely to be fit and available for World Cup which is scheduled to be held in October-November.

    "I look forward to doing what I can to support Gary (Stead) and the team over the next few months," Williamson said.

    New Zealand coach Stead too feels it would be very difficult for Williamson to be fit before the World Cup.

    "You take Kane the player for a start, but then Kane the leader and the person he is within our group as well, it's a huge spanner in the works for us," Stead said.

    "We haven't given up hope that he might be right but at this stage it does look unlikely. Our first thoughts are with Kane at the moment, it's a tough time for him, it's not an injury you expect, it hits you pretty hard."

    (With inputs from PTI)

