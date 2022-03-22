Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Mithali Raj registers unwanted golden duck record

    First Published Mar 22, 2022, 12:52 PM IST

    India is playing Bangladesh in the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup in New Zealand. Meanwhile, Mithali Raj has scripted an unwanted record in terms of the golden duck.

    Image credit: Getty

    India is involved in a must-win clash against Bangladesh in the ICC Women's World Cup 2022. Played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton, the Indians look on course for a comfortable win. However, things did not favour veteran Indian skipper Mithali Raj, who has scripted an unwanted record in terms of golden duck.

    Image credit: Getty

    Mithali was dismissed for a golden duck by medium-pacer Ritu Moni after she handed a comfortable catch to Fahima Khatun. As a result, she scripted her only second career golden duck, while it was her first in the last five years. Mithali has struggled with the bat. Although she scored 31 in the opener against Pakistan, she has since managed five, one and duck.

    Image credit: Getty

    Overall, it was Mithali's seventh duck in her illustrious One-Day International (ODI) career. Her last golden duck came against South Africa during the 2017 WWC in England. She has become the first skipper in the tournament to date to suffer twin golden duck dismissals. She is also the only Indian skipper to record a golden duck in the competition.

    Image credit: Getty

    As for the match, Mithali won the toss and toped to bat, with India putting on a par total of 229/7, thanks to Yastika Bhatia's 50. For Bangladesh, Moni claimed a three-for. The Bangladeshis are struggling at 100/7 in reply, into the 35th over, as the Indians look set for a comfortable win. India plays its final league stage game against South Africa on Sunday at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

