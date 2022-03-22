ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Mithali Raj registers unwanted golden duck record

India is playing Bangladesh in the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup in New Zealand. Meanwhile, Mithali Raj has scripted an unwanted record in terms of the golden duck.

Image credit: Getty

India is involved in a must-win clash against Bangladesh in the ICC Women's World Cup 2022. Played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton, the Indians look on course for a comfortable win. However, things did not favour veteran Indian skipper Mithali Raj, who has scripted an unwanted record in terms of golden duck.

Image credit: Getty

Mithali was dismissed for a golden duck by medium-pacer Ritu Moni after she handed a comfortable catch to Fahima Khatun. As a result, she scripted her only second career golden duck, while it was her first in the last five years. Mithali has struggled with the bat. Although she scored 31 in the opener against Pakistan, she has since managed five, one and duck. ALSO READ: ICC Women's World Cup 2022 - Rana's 3-for humbles Windies, Jhulan attains major record

Image credit: Getty

Overall, it was Mithali's seventh duck in her illustrious One-Day International (ODI) career. Her last golden duck came against South Africa during the 2017 WWC in England. She has become the first skipper in the tournament to date to suffer twin golden duck dismissals. She is also the only Indian skipper to record a golden duck in the competition.

Image credit: Getty