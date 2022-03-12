Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Rana's 3-for humbles Windies, Jhulan attains major record

    India humbled Windies by 155 runs in ICC Women's World Cup 2022, thanks to Sneh Rana's three-for. Meanwhile, Twitter was pleased following the same.

    ICC Womens World Cup 2022: Sneh Rana's 3-for humbles West Indies/Windies, Jhulan Goswami attains major record-ayh
    First Published Mar 12, 2022, 2:39 PM IST

    It turned out to be a one-sided encounter for India against the Windies during the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup. Played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday, India walked away with a dominating 155-run win, thanks to off-spinner Sneh Rana's three-for, duly aided by Smriti Mandhana's 123 and Harmanpreet Kaur's 109. As a result, Twitter was left pleased with it.

    Winning the toss, India opted to bat, as skipper Mithali Raj broke the record of featuring in most World Cup matches as the skipper. While Mandhana and Yastika Bhatia (31) put on 49 for the opening wicket, the latter fell in the seventh, while India was 58/2 by the tenth over. Although India was struggling at 78/3 in the 14th, Mandhana-Harmanpreet put on a 184-run stand to bring India back into the game.

    ALSO READ: ICC Women's World Cup 2022 - Sneh Rana sends Windies openers packing; here's who she is

    In the 43rd, Mandhana eventually departed. However, Harmanpreet continued her onslaught and brought up her century before falling ar 313/7 in the 49th. Nevertheless, India had already posted an above-par total, as it finished on 317/8. For Windies, off-spinner Anisa Mohammed claimed a couple, while pacer Shamilia Connell was economical.

    As for the chase, the Windies openers Deandra Dottin (62) and Hayley Matthews (43) started strong, putting on a 100-run stand. However, as Rana got rid of the former in the 13th, it opened the floodgates for the Windies. Within the subsequent 62 runs, the Carribeans were shot out for 162 by the 41st over, with Rana claiming three. She also turned out to be the most economical of all, while pacer Jhulan Goswami claimed her 40th World Cup wicket, making her the highest wicket-taker in the tournament to date.
    Brief scores: IND 317/8 (Mandhana- 123, Harmanpreet- 109; Mohammed- 2/59) vs WI 162 in 40.3 overs (Dottin- 62; Rana- 3/22) by 155 runs.

    Last Updated Mar 12, 2022, 2:39 PM IST
