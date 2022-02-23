  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC T20I Rankings: Virat Kohli remains at 10th, KL Rahul drops to 6th

    First Published Feb 23, 2022, 6:24 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The ICC T20I Rankings have been updated this week. Virat Kohli remains in the tenth spot following his recent poor run. Meanwhile, KL Rahul has dropped a couple of places to sixth.

    The latest update of the ICC T20Is Ranking has taken place, and it was released on Wednesday. As far as the Indians are concerned, there have been some considerable shuffling in the same. In the meantime, some big names like Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have taken a hit, as they have slipped some places.

    Kohli has been undergoing a prolonged rough patch. However, in the just-concluded T20I series against Sri Lanka at home, he was decent, scoring 69n in a couple of innings at an average of 34.50, including a half-century. Although he has slipped to the tenth spot, this performance has allowed him to retain the place.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SL - Rested for T20Is, Virat Kohli spotted dressed as a Sikh; here's why

    On the other hand, wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul did not feature in any game against Lanka and has slipped a couple of places from fourth to sixth. Meanwhile, a couple of batters, Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer, have gained places. Both were in scintillating form, rising 21st and 115th, respectively.

    Pakistan skipper Babar Azam takes the top spot among the batters. As for the bowlers, none of the Indians features in the top ten. Seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar happens to be the highest-ranked Indian on the 20th spot. South African spinner Tabriaz Shamsi dominates the leading site in the department.

    ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma - Huge honour to be captaining India in all three forms

    Among the all-rounders, there are no Indians in the top 20. Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi tops the chart. As for the teams, India has risen to the summit, thanks to its 3-0 clean sweep over the Windies. A similar performance against Sri Lanka will allow India to consolidate the spot further.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Wriddhiman Saha: My nature isn't such that I will harm anyone to the extent of ending someone's career-ayh

    'Hurt and offended' Saha warns of revealing journalist name if threats continue

    Why cricketers prefer Indian Premier League IPL over any other Twenty20 T20 league?-ayh

    Why cricketers prefer IPL over any other T20 league?

    Pakistan Super League, PSL 2022: Haris Rauf slaps Kamran Ghulam for dropping catches; here's what happened next-ayh

    PSL 2022: Haris Rauf slaps Kamran Ghulam for dropping catch; here's what happened next

    Wriddhiman Saha journalist controversy: BCCI to speak to wicketkeeper and investigate claims of threat-ayh

    Saha journalist controversy: BCCI to speak to wicketkeeper and investigate claims of threat

    Neeraj Chopra, Dinesh Karthik to celebrate India-UK Week of Sport-ayh

    Neeraj Chopra, Dinesh Karthik to celebrate India-UK Week of Sport

    Recent Stories

    football Premier League top four race Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gears up for roller-coaster ride

    Premier League top-4 race: Arsenal's Arteta gears up for 'roller-coaster' ride

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case ED probe mentions conman targeted Sara Ali Khan Janhvi Kapoor Bhumi Pednekar too drb

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: ED’s probe mentions conman targeted Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar

    UP Election 2022 Yogi Adityanath has a solution for stray cattle issue gcw

    UP Election 2022: Yogi Adityanath has a solution for stray cattle issue

    Swapnil Pandey decodes how influencer marketing is a crucial aspect of business growth-vpn

    Swapnil Pandey decodes how influencer marketing is a crucial aspect of business growth

    Shivamogga unrest: Last moments before Harsha's murder; friend narrates sequence of events-dnm

    Shivamogga unrest: Last moments before Harsha's murder; friend narrates sequence of events

    Recent Videos

    Explained Vladimir Putin's brinksmanship over Luhansk and Donesk

    Explained: Vladimir Putin's brinksmanship over Luhansk and Donesk

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022 Priyanka Gandhi Exclusive Interview with Asianet News

    Priyanka Gandhi Exclusive: 'Free ration a political strategy; poor kept poor for votes'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs East Bengal: Glad that MCFC stuck through to what it is trying to do - Buckingham on SCEB success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Glad that MCFC stuck through to what it is trying to do - Buckingham on SCEB success

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs East Bengal: SCEB players are demonstrating that they can win against everyone - Mario Rivera on MCFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB players are demonstrating that they can win against everyone - Rivera on MCFC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs East Bengal Match Highlights (Game 98): MCFC grazes past SCEB to make Top-4 return-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 98): MCFC grazes past SCEB to make Top-4 return

    Video Icon