ICC T20I Rankings: Virat Kohli remains at 10th, KL Rahul drops to 6th

The latest update of the ICC T20Is Ranking has taken place, and it was released on Wednesday. As far as the Indians are concerned, there have been some considerable shuffling in the same. In the meantime, some big names like Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have taken a hit, as they have slipped some places.

Kohli has been undergoing a prolonged rough patch. However, in the just-concluded T20I series against Sri Lanka at home, he was decent, scoring 69n in a couple of innings at an average of 34.50, including a half-century. Although he has slipped to the tenth spot, this performance has allowed him to retain the place.

On the other hand, wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul did not feature in any game against Lanka and has slipped a couple of places from fourth to sixth. Meanwhile, a couple of batters, Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer, have gained places. Both were in scintillating form, rising 21st and 115th, respectively.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam takes the top spot among the batters. As for the bowlers, none of the Indians features in the top ten. Seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar happens to be the highest-ranked Indian on the 20th spot. South African spinner Tabriaz Shamsi dominates the leading site in the department.