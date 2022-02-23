Rohit Sharma: Huge honour to be captaining India in all three forms

Rohit Sharma was appointed as the new Indian Test skipper. Ahead of the Sri Lanka series, he has opened up for the first time about his new role. He has termed the role as a huge honour.

Rohit Sharma has been bestowed with a new role, as he was appointed as the new Test skipper for Team India. He has replaced Virat Kohli and will now be leading the side across formats. Ahead of the Sri Lanka series, getting underway from Thursday, Rohit has opened up on the new role for the first time.

Speaking to the media, Rohit confessed that it was a huge honour and a great feeling as he was the new Indian skipper in all three formats. He affirmed that there are a lot of challenges that he has to now look forward to, and he gladly accepted the role once the opportunity was given to him. He termed his team as 'solid' and eagerly waited to lead it on the field.

Speaking on how he would groom a leader for the future in the current Indian team, Rohit measured, “I won’t have that much role of telling them each and everything. They all are matured cricketers, but it’s just that someone needs to be around to help and guide them in a difficult situation.”

"I will be more than happy to do that. That is how we have grown up and come into the ranks of becoming captain. We were groomed by someone else. So, it's a natural process, everyone goes through this, and we are no different here. We are the same," added Rohit, reports IANS.

He hinted at pacer Jasprit Bumrah, wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant as contenders for being a future leader. While Rohit divulged that the guys are aware of the responsibilities on their shoulders, he would not put any pressure on them. As of now, he wants them to come out freely and execute their game correctly.

Speaking on how he will manage his workload, Rohit expressed, "I am very clear in my mind on how I want to take this forward. Not just managing the workload, not just me, but everyone will be the key moving forward. We have seen a lot of injuries happening in our squad. We have to be very careful with what we do with the individuals, how we rotate them and give them that break time they need from the game."