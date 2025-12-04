Image Credit : Getty

The opening day of the Pink-Ball Test of the Ashes 2025 series was dominated by individual performances from both sides at the Gabba in Brisbane on Thursday, December 4. Australia and England have faced off for the fourth time in a Pink-Ball Test, with both teams showcasing adaptability under lights.

At the end of Day 1, England posted a total of 325/9 in 74 overs, with Joe Root and Jofra Archer batting on 135 and 32, respectively, as the team fought back strongly after an early batting collapse. For Australia, Mitchell Starc led the bowling attack with figures of 6/71 at an economy rate of 3.70 in his spell of 19 overs. Michael Neser (1/43) and Scott Boland (1/87) picked a wicket each.

On that note, let’s take a look at key takeaways from Day 1 of the Pink-Ball Test at The Gabba.