IND vs SL: Rested for T20Is, Virat Kohli spotted dressed as a Sikh; here's why
Virat Kohli has taken a bio-bubble break and will be missing the T20Is against Sri Lanka. At this time, he was spotted dressed up as Sikh in Mumbai. Here's possibly why.
Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has got a much-needed time off from his Team India duties. Starting Thursday, he has been rested for the upcoming Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) against Sri Lanka. However, it seems like he is utilising this rest for some commercial purpose.
On Wednesday, Kohli was spotted in Mumbai's Menbood Studio in Bandra along with his Bollywood wife, Anushka Sharma. Kohli dressed up in a light pink t-shirt and a white short.
On the other hand, Anushka donned a belly-cut white top and a black leggin. Before heading into the studio for their shooting duties, both poses for the cameras waiting for them.
Later Kohli was seen heading towards the studio truck. However, this time, he was caught in a standard grey trouser.
After some time, Kohli was spotted getting out of the studio truck. But, his attire was different from a regular one. Kohli was spotted in a white shirt and a yellowish-brown trouser. However, what was prominent was a blue turban on his head. As of now, we have no clarity on what was the shoot entirely about. However, it could be for a general commercial ad or Star Sports to promote the upcoming 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL), which is likely to get underway from March 27.