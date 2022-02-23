  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs SL: Rested for T20Is, Virat Kohli spotted dressed as a Sikh; here's why

    First Published Feb 23, 2022, 5:27 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Virat Kohli has taken a bio-bubble break and will be missing the T20Is against Sri Lanka. At this time, he was spotted dressed up as Sikh in Mumbai. Here's possibly why.

    Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has got a much-needed time off from his Team India duties. Starting Thursday, he has been rested for the upcoming Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) against Sri Lanka. However, it seems like he is utilising this rest for some commercial purpose.

    On Wednesday, Kohli was spotted in Mumbai's Menbood Studio in Bandra along with his Bollywood wife, Anushka Sharma. Kohli dressed up in a light pink t-shirt and a white short.

    ALSO READ: What differentiates Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni? Shane Watson explains

    On the other hand, Anushka donned a belly-cut white top and a black leggin. Before heading into the studio for their shooting duties, both poses for the cameras waiting for them.

    Later Kohli was seen heading towards the studio truck. However, this time, he was caught in a standard grey trouser.

    ALSO SEE: Yuvraj Singh dedicates special gift for Virat Kohli

    After some time, Kohli was spotted getting out of the studio truck. But, his attire was different from a regular one. Kohli was spotted in a white shirt and a yellowish-brown trouser. However, what was prominent was a blue turban on his head. As of now, we have no clarity on what was the shoot entirely about. However, it could be for a general commercial ad or Star Sports to promote the upcoming 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL), which is likely to get underway from March 27.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Wriddhiman Saha: My nature isn't such that I will harm anyone to the extent of ending someone's career-ayh

    'Hurt and offended' Saha warns of revealing journalist name if threats continue

    Why cricketers prefer Indian Premier League IPL over any other Twenty20 T20 league?-ayh

    Why cricketers prefer IPL over any other T20 league?

    Pakistan Super League, PSL 2022: Haris Rauf slaps Kamran Ghulam for dropping catches; here's what happened next-ayh

    PSL 2022: Haris Rauf slaps Kamran Ghulam for dropping catch; here's what happened next

    Wriddhiman Saha journalist controversy: BCCI to speak to wicketkeeper and investigate claims of threat-ayh

    Saha journalist controversy: BCCI to speak to wicketkeeper and investigate claims of threat

    Neeraj Chopra, Dinesh Karthik to celebrate India-UK Week of Sport-ayh

    Neeraj Chopra, Dinesh Karthik to celebrate India-UK Week of Sport

    Recent Stories

    Is Reena Dwivedi the 'Lady Singham'? Check out her hot Instagram pictures RCB

    Is Reena Dwivedi the 'Lady Singham'? Check out her hot Instagram pictures

    Ukraine okays plan to declare national emergency mobilise reserve troops gcw

    Ukraine okays plan to declare national emergency, mobilise reserve troops

    Pawan Kalyan Bheemla Nayak to not release in Hindi drb

    Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak to not release in Hindi?

    BharatPe terminates Ashneer Grover s wife Madhuri Jail for alleged misappropriation of funds gcw

    BharatPe sacks Ashneer Grover’s wife Madhuri Jain for alleged misappropriation of funds

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22: Wanindu Hasaranga tests COVID positive, likely to miss T20Is-ayh

    India vs Sri Lanka 2021-22: Hasaranga tests COVID positive, likely to miss T20Is

    Recent Videos

    Explained Vladimir Putin's brinksmanship over Luhansk and Donesk

    Explained: Vladimir Putin's brinksmanship over Luhansk and Donesk

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022 Priyanka Gandhi Exclusive Interview with Asianet News

    Priyanka Gandhi Exclusive: 'Free ration a political strategy; poor kept poor for votes'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs East Bengal: Glad that MCFC stuck through to what it is trying to do - Buckingham on SCEB success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Glad that MCFC stuck through to what it is trying to do - Buckingham on SCEB success

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs East Bengal: SCEB players are demonstrating that they can win against everyone - Mario Rivera on MCFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB players are demonstrating that they can win against everyone - Rivera on MCFC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs East Bengal Match Highlights (Game 98): MCFC grazes past SCEB to make Top-4 return-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 98): MCFC grazes past SCEB to make Top-4 return

    Video Icon