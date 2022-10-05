Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore T20I: 'There's always room for improvement' - Rohit Sharma

    First Published Oct 5, 2022, 11:01 AM IST

    India lost the final Indore T20I to South Africa on Tuesday but did win the series 2-1. As it prepares to leave for Australia for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, skipper Rohit Sharma has established that there is still room for improvement.

    Image credit: PTI

    Even after two identical series wins against "quality sides" Australia and South Africa, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma relented that the Indian side still needs to preach some areas of concern, especially bowling, ahead of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia from October 16. India defeated South Africa 2-1 in the three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series despite suffering a 49-run thrashing in the third and final T20I at the Holkar International Stadium in Indore on Tuesday. It had bested Australia by a matching margin in the last series.

    Image credit: PTI

    "As a team, we said it at the beginning no matter what happens about the result. There's always room for improvement. We want to keep improving even if we do well in all three departments. We have to look at our bowling. What more options can we find in the powerplay, middle and death," Rohit said after the defeat.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore T20I - Rossouw's century enough to hand Proteas 49-run win; netizens commend

    Image credit: PTI

    "We were playing two quality sides, have to go back and see what better we can do. It will be challenging, and we need to find answers. Still working towards that," added Rohit. He also stated that the players need clarity in what they want to accomplish, and it would be his job to ensure it transpires.

    Image credit: PTI

    Rohit said since several members of the T20WC-bound squad have not been Down Under, the team would be leaving for Australia premature to acclimatise to the conditions. "Lot of the guys haven't been to Australia, which is why we wanted to go early. Play on some bouncy pitches in Perth and see what we can do there," he explained.

    ALSO READ: IND VS SA 2022-23, INDORE T20I - ROSSOUW'S TON HANDS INDIA A TARGET OF 228; TWITTER COMPLIMENTS

    Image credit: Getty

    "Out of the 15, only 7-8 have been there before, so I wanted to make an effort to go there early. We've organised a couple of practice games," continued Rohit. On the absence of pace speargun Jasprit Burmah from the T20WC due to back injury, Rohit declared, "Bumrah is a big miss, but there are a few guys in the reckoning. We'll make the call once we reach Australia."

    Image credit: PTI

    Suryakumar Yadav, named Player of the Series for his 119 runs, including twin half-centuries in three games, communicated, "Haven't thought about Australia just yet, but it's a challenge I am looking forward to." When asked if he was aware that he had pounded 50 sixes this calendar year, he said, "I'm not a stats man, but my friends keep sending me stuff on WhatsApp."

    ALSO READ: Women's Asia Cup 2022 - Jemimah and Deepti produce heroics as India crushes UAE by 104 runs

    Image credit: PTI

    South Africa captain Temba Bavuma articulated, "Win like this is significant for our confidence. We can take a lot from this game. If we look back, our batting didn't click in the first game. We didn't adapt to the conditions. In the second game, we had plans that we didn't execute. Today, we clarified the plans and what we were trying to do."

    Image credit: PTI

    Player of the Match Rilee Rossouw, for his unbeaten 100, voiced, "It's something every cricketer goes through [coming in on the back of a couple of ducks]. I Knew something's special in store. It was special. I'm glad to have been able to contribute."

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore/3rd T20I: Rilee Rossouw century enough to hand Proteas 49-run win against Men in Blue; netizens commend-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore T20I: Rossouw's century enough to hand Proteas 49-run win; netizens commend

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore/3rd T20I: South Africa Rilee Rossouw ton hands India a target of 228; Twitter compliments-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore T20I: Rossouw's ton hands India a target of 228; Twitter compliments

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore/3rd T20I: Arshdeep Singh rested with back niggle; Rohit Sharma asserts nothing serious-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore T20I: Arshdeep rested with back niggle; Rohit asserts 'nothing serious'

    Womens Asia Cup 2022: Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma produce heroics as India crushes UAE United Arab Emirates by 104 runs-ayh

    Women's Asia Cup 2022: Jemimah and Deepti produce heroics as India crushes UAE by 104 runs

    Irani Trophy 2022-23: Kuldeep Sen fifer ensures title retention for Rest of India against Saurashtra-ayh

    Irani Trophy 2022-23: Kuldeep Sen's fifer ensures title retention for Rest of India

    Recent Stories

    Twitter takeover Elon Musk buyout gets green light deal to close at USD 54 20 per share gcw

    Twitter takeover: Elon Musk buyout gets green light, deal to close at $54.20 per share

    'We need to treat women with equality': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at Vijayadashami celebrations AJR

    'We need to treat women with equality': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at Vijayadashami celebrations

    Dussehra 2022: Delhi, Noida Police issue traffic advisory; Entry restricted in these routes AJR

    Dussehra 2022: Delhi, Noida Police issue traffic advisory; Entry restricted in these routes

    Vijayadashami 2022: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat annual speech highlights and key points

    RSS Vijayadashami 2022: Mohan Bhagwat hails India's resurgence, but reminds of Sanatana dharma

    At least 25 dead, several injured after bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand; rescue ops underway AJR

    At least 25 dead, several injured after bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand; rescue ops underway

    Recent Videos

    On CCTV: Horrific crash on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link

    On CCTV: Horrific crash on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link

    Video Icon
    TRS leader seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken day before KCR rebrands party as national outfit

    TRS leader seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken day before KCR rebrands party as national outfit

    Video Icon
    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru RBA

    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    We have been able to signal our intent and state of readiness along LAC: IAF chief

    We have been able to signal our intent and state of readiness along LAC: IAF chief

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 playoffs: Bhilwara Kings conquers Gujarat Giants, seals final berth against India Capitals-ayh

    LLC 2022: Bhilwara Kings conquers Gujarat Giants, seals final berth against India Capitals

    Video Icon