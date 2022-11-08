Suryakumar Yadav's diet secrets revealed; here's what World No.1 T20I batter eats to maintain fitness levels

SKY is the limit for Suryakumar Yadav, and the World No.1 T20I batter has amazed cricket fans worldwide with his stellar form this year. What is the secret behind the Indian batting sensation's fitness levels? Here's a look at what the Mumbaikar eats and avoids to maintain an optimum nutrition level for better performance:

Image Credit: Getty Images

Suryakumar Yadav took the unconventional route to the top: no cheat meals, no carbohydrates, and more coffee. Systemic preparation made the Indian batting sensation's 360-degree game possible, and one of his most notable off-field accomplishments was altering his eating habits. Also read: ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here's how Suryakumar Yadav mastered the scoop shot

Image Credit: Getty Images

Shweta Bhatia, a renowned dietician and sports nutritionist, has been working on the world's number one T20I batter's diet and has shared details on how precisely Suryakumar Yadav planned to work on his fitness levels through proper nutrition. "We have been working with him since the past one year. He was looking at improving his overall fitness. I have helped him realign his understanding of sports nutrition," Bhatia told PTI in an interview.

Image Credit: Getty Images

According to Bhatia, Surya's diet was developed on a five-point plan. First, improve performance in both practise and competition. Second, assist him in keeping his body fat within the 12 to 15% athletic range. Thirdly, his diet ought to keep him mentally active and awake. The fourth objective dealt with decreasing the need to continually refuel by having fewer cravings. Last but not least, an athlete must encourage recovery. To increase his agility levels, Bhatia reduced his carbohydrate intake to a minimum for optimum results. Also read: ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Is Suryakumar Yadav the new Mr 360? Sunil Gavaskar comments

Image Credit: Getty Images

"The latest research shows how performance can not only be maintained but improved with a structured low carb plan," she said. "We eliminated excess carbohydrates from Surya's diet. His diet consists of healthy fats like nuts and Omega 3s. He consumes a lot of first-class proteins from non-vegetarian sources (eggs, meats, fishes), dairy and fibrous carbohydrates from vegetables."

Image Credit: Getty Images

An athlete must be well hydrated, including fluids and electrolytes. "Hydration guidelines that is fluid and electrolytes are provided for the intra-match/intra-training period. Activity-specific, sports performance-boosting supplements are added pre, during and post-training. "These include whey protein, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, joint health supplements to name a few. The basic plan is modified from time to time as per the match, training and travel schedules. I plan the menu, suggest healthy alternatives and cuisines to avoid monotony," Bhatia added. Also read: ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

Image Credit: Getty Images

Surya's amazing batting abilities have astounded the entire cricket world. This is his reward for his extraordinary effort to reach peak fitness in the previous year, which led to superior execution. If Suryakumar Yadav's swept six off a 135kmph delivery from pacer Richard Ngarava was a mix of skill, timing and explosive power, caffeine could be one of the contributors.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Caffeine is a power booster and is one of the "power supplements" that Surya drinks, which helps in generating explosive power. "I work with his strength and conditioning coach. I am briefed about the training protocols and the diet is adjusted accordingly. Supplements that enhance power output have been included. Overall, the diet must match the training intensity for best results." Also read: ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Suryakumar Yadav topples Mohammad Rizwan to become No.1 T20I batter

Image Credit: Getty Images

Extreme sacrifices must be made to acquire the drive for success. The hardest thing is letting up on the simple pleasures in life, like eating ice cream after dinner or relishing a pizza or mutton biryani. Bhatia is quite pleased with the batting sensation. "Surya has the mindset of an elite athlete and prioritises his performance over everything else. So cheat meals are a rarity. He does not crave for junk or comfort foods since the time he has started following the diet. When it gets monotonous, allowance is made for healthier options. If he does feel like having one, cheat meals are planned strategically. I guide him with the amount and time of consumption so that it does not hamper his performance," Bhatia said.

Image Credit: Getty Images