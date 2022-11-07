ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Is Suryakumar Yadav the new Mr 360? Sunil Gavaskar comments

Suryakumar Yadav has been India's one of most impactful batters in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 after Virat Kohli. Known for playing strokes across the ground, Sunil Gavaskar feels he is the new Mr 360.

Image credit: PTI

Indian middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav has ripened into the new Mr 360 degree. Also, India will labour to put up good runs on the board if he fails to get going, feels legendary former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar. Suryakumar, the world's number one Twenty20 (T20) batter right now, has overwhelmed in his first-ever ICC T20 World Cup, playing scintillating innings in the Super 12 stage, helping India reach the semis of the marquee tournament. Versus minnows Zimbabwe, he slapped an unbeaten 61 off 25 balls, transmitting the ball to every corner of the massive Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). "Each of those innings was pretty much 360 degrees. He [Surya] is the new Mr. 360 degree. There was that one shot he hit for a six just to the wicketkeeper's left. Then he went a little square in the final overs, for example, taking advantage of the angle the bowler was trying to aim at. Then, also the lofted extra cover drive. He has got every shot in the book. There was a straight drive as well," Gavaskar said on India Today. CATCH ALL ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE Gavaskar feels that Suryakumar is the rationale India has thrived in scoring defendable totals. "He is turning out to be the player who is taking India to totals which you can defend. The score India got was the highest T20I score at the MCG. Without his 61 not out, India would not have reached even 150," he noted.

Image credit: Getty

The under-fire wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul bounced back to form with consecutive half-centuries in India's previous two contests versus Bangladesh and Zimbabwe. Gavaskar thinks that if Suryakumar fails, Rahul will have to take charge. "Currently, two batters are in prime form, Kohli and Suryakumar. It was also good to see KL Rahul get yet another half-century, but he has to look to get more than that for a simple reason. If Surya doesn't fire, India will struggle to get 140-150. It's therefore vital for Rahul to keep going," Gavaskar added.

Image credit: Getty