ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here's how Suryakumar Yadav mastered the scoop shot

Suryakumar Yadav has been India's guardian angel, thanks to his all-round scoring abilities with the bat. His scoop shot of late has been a delight to watch, besides being a nightmare for the bowlers. Here's how he mastered it.

Terrific Indian middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav has been on a roll of late. After former Indian skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli, Surya has been the most impactful batter for India in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. Being the second-highest scorer for the side this term and the third overall, his exquisite strokes have been a gem to watch, even though this is his first international outing Down Under. His scoop shots against minnow Zimbabwe during the Super 12 tie at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday stunned everyone, which went for sixes out of nowhere.

On the same note, explaining his scoops, Surya said, "You got to understand what the bowler is going to bowl at that time, which is a little pre-determined at that moment. I practised that stroke a lot when I used to play rubber-ball cricket. So, it would be best if you thought about what the bowler feels at that time."

"If the field is in, I back myself to go there. You got to know how long the boundary behind it is. When I stand there, I feel it's just 60-65 meters, and with the pace of the ball, I try and time it, take it on the bat's sweet spot, and if it hits, it just goes out there," added SKY, reports PTI.

"When I go into bat, I try and look for a few boundaries or even if I don't get that, I try and run as hard as possible between wickets. If you have to bat with Virat bhai, you must also run hard. I try and do that, hit it in the gaps and run hard," Suryakumar continued.

