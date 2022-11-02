ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Suryakumar Yadav topples Mohammad Rizwan to become No.1 T20I batter

Suryakumar Yadav has continued his excellent form in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Consequently, he has replaced Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan at the ICC T20I rankings summit.

On Wednesday, the daring Indian middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav became the world's number-one batter in Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) as he rose to the summit, thanks to his outstanding recent form. Yadav surpassed Pakistani opener Mohammad Rizwan, becoming only the second Indian to scale the top of the T20I batter ranking after former skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli. Since forming his T20I voyage for India in March last year, Yadav has fast proved himself as one of the finest batters in the shortest format, scoring a ton and 11 half-centuries in 37 matches for India.

The 32-year-old Yadav has also played 13 Ond-Day Internationals (ODIs) for India. Yadav has collected 863 points, with Rizwan at 842. Devon Conway of New Zealand concludes the top three with 792. CATCH ALL ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

