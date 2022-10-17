ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are some facts and trivia you should be aware of

The 2022 ICC T20 World Cup is underway in Australia. It is the eighth edition of the tournament and has come a long way, besides evolving ever since. Check out some of the facts and trivia about it.

The cricketing world has entered into the Twenty20 (T20) fever, as the highly-awaited ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is underway in Australia. The hosts are the defending champion for the first time and would be aiming to become the first host side to win the title, besides being the first to defend the same successfully. It is the eighth edition of the prestigious global T20 competition, having been held in 15 years since 2007, and has since been evolving constantly. While it has come a long way, it has seen quite some moments to date, as we present some facts and trivia from the tournament.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni possesses the record for most dismissals - 32 - by a wicketkeeper. The Windies is the only side to win the tournament on multiple occasions. They succeeded in 2012 and 2016. ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2022 - Namibia skipper Erasmus lauds team after iconic win over Asia

AB de Villiers has the record for most catches -- 23 across editions. Chris Gayle is the only player to score multiple centuries at the T20WC. In 2007against South Africa and against England in 2016.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is India's leading wicket-taker in T20WCs, with 26 victims. No host nation has ever won the T20WC, nor has any defending champion been able to retain it. ALSO WATCH: ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'We will miss Jasprit Bumrah' - Rohit Sharma

Australia lost to Zimbabwe by five wickets in its opening match in the 2007 edition of the T20WC. Sri Lanka maintains the record for the highest team total (260/6) that it scored versus Kenya in 2007.

Gayle struck 11 sixes, the maximum in a T20WC innings, against England in 2016. He also carries the record for most sixes across editions (63). ALSO READ: ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 - MOHAMMED SHAMI REPLACES INJURED JASPRIT BUMRAH

Mahela Jayawardene is the top-most run-scorer in T20WCs, with 1,016 runs under his belt. Australian pacer Brett Lee took the first-ever hat-trick in the T20WC against Bangladesh in 2007

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan has the most wickets in T20WCs (41). The most inferior total in the T20WC is 39, scored by the Netherlands versus Sri Lanka in 2014. ALSO READ: ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 - AUSTRALIA AGONISED BY DAVID WARNER'S INJURY AHEAD OF OPENING TIE

