Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Mohammed Shami replaces injured Jasprit Bumrah

    First Published Oct 14, 2022, 5:06 PM IST

    Jasprit Bumrah suffered a stress fracture before India's home T20I and ODI series against South Africa, ruling him out of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Meanwhile, he has been replaced by Mohammed Shami.

    Image credit: Getty

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced seasoned senior seamer Mohammed Shami as the replacement for injured pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the Indian side for the upcoming T20 World Cup to be played in Australia from Sunday.

    Image credit: Getty

    "The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Mohammed Shami as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement in India's ICC Men's T20 World Cup squad. Shami has reached Australia and will link up with the squad in Brisbane ahead of the warm-up matches,' Jay Shah (BCCI Secretary) was quoted as saying in a media release.

    ALSO READ: ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 - AUSTRALIA AGONISED BY DAVID WARNER'S INJURY AHEAD OF OPENING TIE

    Image credit: Getty

    Shami had always been the front-runner for Bumrah's replacement, while the same had previously been reported by PTI. In the meantime, pacers Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur have been announced as the reserve bowlers and would be travelling Down Under soon. The global event would run until November 13, where the hosts happen to be the defending champion for the first time.

    Image credit: Getty

    Bumrah was ruled out of professional cricket indefinitely, having suffered a stress-related injury at his back. Shami had last played in Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) in India's previous edition of the T20WC in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He was scheduled to be a part of Team India in the six home T20Is against Australia and South Africa.

    ALSO READ: ICC WORLD CUP 2023 - HOW MUCH WOULD BCCI LOSE IF INDIAN GOVERNMENT DENIES ICC TAX EXEMPTION?

    Image credit: Getty

    However, Shami tested COVID-19 positive and remained in isolation for a long time, and he also took a considerable time to recover from it. Following his return, he proved his fitness before the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru approved his journey to Australia. He has appeared in 17 T20Is for India, grabbing 18 wickets.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sara Ali Khan Shubman Gill new video surfaces online adds more fuel to dating rumours drb

    Sara Ali Khan, Shubman Gill’s new video surfaces online; adds more fuel to dating rumours

    Womens Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka's victory dance after last-ball thriller against Pakistan wins hearts final against india snt

    Women's Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka's victory dance after last-ball thriller against Pakistan wins hearts

    T20 World Cup 2022: Star-studded India lose second warm-up game to Western Australia by 36 runs snt

    T20 World Cup 2022: Star-studded India lose second warm-up game to Western Australia by 36 runs

    Womens IPL set to be launched by BCCI in 2023-ayh

    Women's IPL set to be launched by BCCI in 2023

    Womens Asia Cup 2022 semi-final, India vs Thailand, IND vs THA: I am more confident about my game now but will keep working - Harmanpreet Kaur-ayh

    Women's Asia Cup 2022: 'I'm more confident about my game now but will keep working' - Harmanpreet

    Recent Stories

    Will Sreejita De be the first contestant to be evicted from the house drb

    Bigg Boss 16: Will Sreejita De be the first contestant to be evicted from the house?

    football ligue1 psg vs marseille Is Kylian Mbappe leaving PSG boss Christophe Galtier breaks his silence amidst rift rumours snt

    Is Kylian Mbappe leaving PSG? Christophe Galtier breaks his silence amidst rift rumours

    Lakme Fashion Week 2022: Bollywood divas Malaika Arora, Chitrangda Singh and many more are setting the ramp on fire with their stunning looks sur

    Lakme Fashion Week 2022: Bollywood divas Malaika Arora, Chitrangda Singh and many more are setting the ramp on

    KCET Counselling 2022: Web options entry link to be activated after 8 pm; know details here - adt

    KCET Counselling 2022: Web options entry link to be activated after 8 pm; know details here

    Maharashtra government moves Supreme Court against acquittal of Professor BN Saibaba AJR

    Maharashtra government moves Supreme Court against acquittal of Professor BN Saibaba

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Vandita, Big Deal and Tarra

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Vandita, Big Deal and Tarra

    Video Icon
    Watch out for 'Social Engineering'; here is you can protect yourself

    Watch out for 'Social Engineering'; here is how you can protect yourself

    Video Icon
    Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot: Honouring those who fought for India's honour

    'Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot': Honouring those who fought for India's honour

    Video Icon
    India cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking IMF

    India's cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking: IMF

    Video Icon
    Watch CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Watch: CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Video Icon