ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Mohammed Shami replaces injured Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah suffered a stress fracture before India's home T20I and ODI series against South Africa, ruling him out of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Meanwhile, he has been replaced by Mohammed Shami.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced seasoned senior seamer Mohammed Shami as the replacement for injured pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the Indian side for the upcoming T20 World Cup to be played in Australia from Sunday.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Mohammed Shami as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement in India's ICC Men's T20 World Cup squad. Shami has reached Australia and will link up with the squad in Brisbane ahead of the warm-up matches,' Jay Shah (BCCI Secretary) was quoted as saying in a media release. ALSO READ: ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 - AUSTRALIA AGONISED BY DAVID WARNER'S INJURY AHEAD OF OPENING TIE

Shami had always been the front-runner for Bumrah's replacement, while the same had previously been reported by PTI. In the meantime, pacers Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur have been announced as the reserve bowlers and would be travelling Down Under soon. The global event would run until November 13, where the hosts happen to be the defending champion for the first time.

Bumrah was ruled out of professional cricket indefinitely, having suffered a stress-related injury at his back. Shami had last played in Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) in India's previous edition of the T20WC in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He was scheduled to be a part of Team India in the six home T20Is against Australia and South Africa. ALSO READ: ICC WORLD CUP 2023 - HOW MUCH WOULD BCCI LOSE IF INDIAN GOVERNMENT DENIES ICC TAX EXEMPTION?

