    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Australia agonised by David Warner's injury ahead of opening tie

    First Published Oct 14, 2022, 4:46 PM IST

    Australia plays the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup openers against New Zealand on October 22. However, it is left concerned by David Warner's injury after missing the third ODI vs England due to stiff neck.

    Image credit: Getty

    Defending champion Australia's preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 took a huge blow after versatile opener David Warner had to pull out of the third and final One-Day International (ODI) against England at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Friday with a stiff neck. Before it gets its campaign underway against trans-Tasman rival New Zealand on October 22 at the Syndey Cricket Ground (SCG), Australia will be taking on India in a warm-up match at The Gabba in Brisbane on Tuesday.

    Image credit: Getty

    "I'm a bit stiff this morning. I had a pretty heavy fall the other day. I've never had whiplash before. It's pulled up real stiff," Warner said, reports Fox Cricket. Last year, he was the Player of the Tournament in Australia's victorious T20WC stint in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which was its maiden world title in the format.

    Image credit: Getty

    Former skipper Steven Smith was called in as his replacement in Canberra ODI against England. The 35-year-old Warner has been in an enchanting form, with a couple of half-centuries in three games, and also had a concussion scare in the second Twenty20 International (T20I) versus England in Canberra on Wednesday.

    Image credit: Getty

    Warner landed abruptly on the point boundary while going for a catch to dismiss Moeen, while Smith replaced him on the field. However, the left-handed opener passed the concussion test and opened the Australian innings alongside skipper Aaron Finch. But, he was sent packing by seamer Reece Topley for a mere four in the fifth over, while the English won the contest by eight runs and led the series 2-0.

    (With inputs from PTI)

